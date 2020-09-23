IPL 2020: Equation Would Have been Different Had We Avoided No-Balls, Says MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings side eventually fell 16 runs as short despite the heroics of Faf du Plessis (72 off 37 balls) and Dhoni’s final over flourish of three consecutive sixes off Tom Curran.

One of the things that will hurt the Chennai Super Kings the most in their defeat to the Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah is the way Sanju Samson took apart the veteran spinner Piyush Chawla.

Samson and captain Steve Smith smashed six maximums off Chawla, who eventually finished with figures of 1/56.

Losing captain MS Dhoni, after the match, explained that the difference was that CSK’s spinners were too error prone, allowing the Royals to get away.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020: CSK V RR LIVE

“Steve (Smith) and (Sanju) Samson batted very well. Need to give credit to their bowlers. Once you've seen the first innings, you know the length to bowl. Their spinners did well to bowl away from the batsman.

“Our spinners made the error to bowl too full. If we would've maybe restricted them to 200, it would've been a good game,” Dhoni said.

"Without singling out anyone, a controllable we could have controlled is no-balls. Had we not bowled no-balls, we would have been chasing 200, and it would have been a very good game."

Chawla bowled one no-ball while Lungi Ngidi bowled two in his 30-run final over, and two of the three free-hits were hit for sixes.

The former India captain also explained that the three-time champions were trying out certain things which is why Sam Curran was promoted up the order.

“I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help (why he isn't batting higher). Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things.”

Also read: IPL 2020-- MS Dhoni May Focus on Captaincy Rather Than Batting, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

“If it doesn't work, you can always go back to your strengths. Faf batted really well.The key is to adapt. When the spinners are bowling really short, what is important is to still hit over mid-on and not go to square leg because the ball stays low here. I think Faf did that really well."

The Chennai Super Kings side eventually fell 16 runs as short despite the heroics of Faf du Plessis (72 off 37 balls) and Dhoni’s final over flourish of three consecutive sixes off Tom Curran.

The Royals have opened their campaign with a win, while CSK have won one and lost one.