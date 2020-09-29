IPL 2020: Had We Taken Our Catches There Wouldn't Have Been a Super Over, Says Virat Kohli

Speaking about the decision to come out to bat with AB de Villiers in the Super Over with eight needed to win the game, Kohli said it was all about taking responsibility.

With Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma among the mix, a cracker of a game was expected between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Taking it a notch higher from the record chase by the Rajasthan Royals, RCB and MI was decided in the second Super Over in the 10th game of IPL 2020.

Winning captain Kohli was lost for words when asked to describe the evening.

“I don't have words right now. It was such a roller-coaster game,” Kohli said.

The RCB skipper while applauding the efforts of his team was quick to point out that the Super Over need not have been had they been efficient enough in the field.

“I think they played really well and patiently in the middle. It went down to the wire, we tried to execute the things we wanted to. We've got a close victory and these little things on the field, we really want to focus on it.”

“Fielding is something we need to work on. If we'd taken our chances, it wouldn't have been so close.”

“The guys showed good character. Outstanding Super Over from him (Saini). He used the yorkers and wide balls to good effect. This should boost us going forward.”

“I thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos and it was me and AB. It was all about stepping onto the field and taking responsibility.”

Kohli, who hit the winning runs, will lead his team out again on Saturday against Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals.