IPL 2020: Happy Birthday Wriddhiman Saha - Top Five IPL Knocks Of The Keeper-Batsman

Known for his incredible skills behind the stumps, Wriddhiman Saha is considered one of the best Indian glovemen today. The man from West Bengal has also proven his mettle with the bat and has already played 23 Tests for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman is recognised for his reflexes and agility. Saha has given some memorable innings in his career, some of the top ones were seen in his IPL appearances. He made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders after he scored a century for Bengal in his Ranji debut. He has represented Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in the past. Saha is currently part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.

As he turns 35 today, let’s look back at Saha’s best five performances in the IPL so far:

115 (55) - Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2014)

Saha was picked by Kings XI Punjab in 2014 as a specialist wicketkeeper. During the seventh season, he contributed with the bat in addition to some great catches. Although his greater efforts in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t help his side to lift the trophy, it remains his best stint in the tournament so far. Saha scored an impressive 55-ball-115 (not out) and became the first player to score a century in an IPL final. His innings included 10 fours and 8 sixes piling up a 199 for the Punjab side. However, KKR completed the chase by 19.3 overs and lifted the championship of the season.

93* (55) - Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab (2017)

Saha once again proved worthy in the 2017 edition of the IPL. His unbeaten 55-ball-93 is another memorable inning in Saha’s IPL career. His impressive knock at the Wankhede Stadium helped Kings XI Punjab to put up a huge 230 after they elected to bat first. Saha’s magnificent strokes included 11 boundaries and three sixes. KXIP won by seven runs, thanks to Saha’s large contribution. His efforts were rewarded in the game as he was deservedly named the Player of the Match.

54 (26) - Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014)

Kings XI Punjab was chasing a stiff target of 206 in their 20 overs. However, Saha, who was moved to No. 3 in the batting order, started his innings with a bang. He smashed the bowling all over the ground to counter Sunrisers Hyderabad. Saha batting 52 from 23 deliveries gave Punjab 86/1 by the end of the Powerplay. He was dismissed at 54 by Karn Sharma but had already steered his side for a win with his single handed breath-taking stroke play. Saha was rightly awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant batting display.

59* (32) - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab (2008)

His sparkling half-century came while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Saha helped his side chase down a target of 179 against Kings XI Punjab. However, Saha had company from just David Hussey (71 off 46 balls) which was not enough in giving the Knight Riders a winning taste. Saha hit 2 fours and 4 sixes but ended up 9 runs short in the end.

56 (40) - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians (2016)

Another noteworthy half-century by Saha came in 2016. He was once again on the Kings XI Punjab side locking horns with Mumbai Indians. MI restricted to 124/9 in their allocated 20 overs after they elected to bat first. The Punjab side refused to take defeat as Saha scored 56 from 40 along with Murali Vijay who also supplied a half century. Saha stroked 6 boundaries and 1 six taking his side home with 3 wickets and 3 overs to spare.