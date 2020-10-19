IPL 2020: Happy to Be on Good Side of Historic Game - Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Mayank Agarwal said he was happy to have emerged on the winning side of a game that will go down in history.

Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Mayank Agarwal said he was happy to have emerged on the winning side of a game that will go down in history as the first to feature two Super Overs. KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs in an IPL 2020 match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, thanks in no small part to Agarwal who was there alongside Chris Gayle to chase down the required runs in the second Super Over. The result now means that KXIP are sixth in the table and still retain an outside chance of qualifying for the play-off stages of the tournament.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"I think there are so many emotions running through our heads. It's unbelievable. I think this game has to go down in history. I think for the first time we have played a Super Over followed by a Super Over. We are happy that we are on the good side of it," Agarwal said in a video posted by KXIP's Twitter handle.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

"The only thing in our head was whatever they score, we got to chase it. I spoke to Chris Gayle and we decided we are just going to go and when he got a six off the first ball it was pressure off us and pressure on them and we were just looking to still hit the ball and watch the ball and execute the plans and it did work for us."

Kieron Pollard helped MI score 11 for one in the second Super Over bowled by Chris Jordan after both the teams ended at the same score in the regulation 20 overs as well as in the first Super Over.

Also Read: This is How Jimmy Neesham Feels Like After the Twin-Super Over Finish

Chris Gayle then hit the first ball bowled by Trent Boult for a six before Agarwal cracked successive fours as KXIP notched up an incredible win to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.