ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

37/2 (3.5)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Second CSK Player to Withdraw from IPL After Suresh Raina; Cites Personal Reasons

In another blow to the CSK, latest reports suggest that veteran spinner Harbhajan Sing might give IPL 2020 a miss. The CSK team that flew from India to UAE, Harbhajan wasn't a part of that group and was expected to fly later. Earlier, he was also not a part of the camp that was organised in Chennai.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
IPL 2020: The Top Ten Wicket-takers in the Tournament’s History

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh won't be a part of the IPL 2020, it was confirmed on Friday. The cricketer conveyed his decision to the team management on Friday. With this he has become second CSK cricketer to withdraw from this year's IPL. The CSK team that flew from India to UAE, Harbhajan wasn't a part of that group and was expected to fly later. Earlier, he was also not a part of the camp that was organised in Chennai.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: 'I Treat Suresh Raina Like Son, But Can't Decide on Comeback,' Says N Srinivasan

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the full schedule of Indian Premier League 2020 will be released on Friday (September 4). The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be held in UAE between September 19 and November 10, but the full itinerary is not yet out. Ganguly said it's on the verge of getting final.

"We understand schedules are delayed. It is almost on the verge of getting final and should be released by Friday," Ganguly was quoted as saying by ABP news.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Hope Teams Are Aware That Many Are in the Same Boat as Suresh Raina - Paddy Upton

It was expected that the opening encounter of the tournament could be held between champions Mumbai Indians and 2019 runners up Chennai Super Kings. However, things went haywire with 13 members of the CSK camp, including two players, turned positive for COVID-19. There was speculation that CSK might not play the opener, although CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the team would be ready to play the opener if required.

CSKharbhajan singhiplipl 2020

