IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Second CSK Player to Withdraw from IPL After Suresh Raina; Cites Personal Reasons
In another blow to the CSK, latest reports suggest that veteran spinner Harbhajan Sing might give IPL 2020 a miss. The CSK team that flew from India to UAE, Harbhajan wasn't a part of that group and was expected to fly later. Earlier, he was also not a part of the camp that was organised in Chennai.
