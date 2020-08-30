IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Delays Dubai Trip, to Join CSK on September 1
Ace off spinner and a prominent member of the Chennai Super Kings outfit, Harbhajan Singh will join the team only on September 1, due to personal reasons. The 40-year-old will be quarantined away from the team for seven days, and will have to clear two Covid-19 Tests in India. Apart from that he will also have to clear three of them on arrival to Dubai.
IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Delays Dubai Trip, to Join CSK on September 1
Ace off spinner and a prominent member of the Chennai Super Kings outfit, Harbhajan Singh will join the team only on September 1, due to personal reasons. The 40-year-old will be quarantined away from the team for seven days, and will have to clear two Covid-19 Tests in India. Apart from that he will also have to clear three of them on arrival to Dubai.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings