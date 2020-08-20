IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Not to Travel With CSK Squad to UAE: Report

Harbhajan Singh will not travel with the Chennai Super Kings squad to Dubai on Friday, Times of India reported.
The offspinner is likely to join the team in UAE in two weeks.
The CSK squad is in the middle of a training camp at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. While captain MS Dhoni and the likes of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav are part of the camp, Harbhajan and Ravindra Jadeja are absent.
The newspaper also reported that all CSK players have tested negative for COVID-19, clearing way for their travel for the IPL 2020. The tournament is set to begin on September 19 and run till November 10.
CSK, three-time IPL champions, came runner-up in 2019 after losing to Mumbai Indians by one run in the final.
Earlier, bowling coach L Balaji had said CSK's senior cricketers wouldn't have issues getting back to the groove despite the long break.
"I don't think it's going to be that difficult, because all your life you have played this sport. So many years of understanding will come in handy to get back to your best," Balaji told PTI.
"Experience will definitely be important. It has been proven in big tournaments like IPL.
"Dhoni is always a process backing leader. There is no short cut in his leadership, but he is someone who believes in opportunity and exposure rather than cutting and chopping," Balaji said.
