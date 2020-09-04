Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

62/5 (7.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Pulls Out of Tournament, Says 'Taking a Break Due to Personal Reasons'

Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) owing to "personal reasons".

PTI |September 4, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) owing to "personal reasons", saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decision.

The 40-year-old, who has been a part of CSK during the past two years is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family and requested privacy. The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year''s IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy," Harbhajan told PTI on Friday.

Harbhajan is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets.

Earlier, all-rounder Suresh Raina, who too turns up for CSK, had opted out also citing personal reasons.

chennai super kingscricketcricket newsharbhajan singhIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020

