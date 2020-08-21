Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya and Brother Krunal are Getting Used to their New Travel Look

The 13th season of IPL kicks off from September 19 to November 10. All the matches will be played within a bio-secure environment, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trending Desk |August 21, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
Hardik and Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya with brother Hardik travelled from Baroda to Mumbai for Pre-Season training camps last week. The team India all-rounders who represent Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have left for UAE.

Krunal took to Twitter to share a picture with his brother Hardik wherein the two can be seen donning PPE kits.

Krunal tweeted, "We're getting used to our new travel kit. UAE, here we come".

Cricket enthusiasts were also updated via official social media accounts of Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier today.

The Twitter handle of the franchise shared a picture which shows the teammates wearing PPE kits as they head for the tournament. Mumbai Indians Twitter wrote, "Two points to those who can guess all members of our #OneFamily present in this frame!".

The eight teams in the IPL 2020 will touchdown in the UAE over the weekend. Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the first teams to reach the UAE followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The 13th season of IPL kicks off from September 19 to November 10. All the matches will be played within a bio-secure environment, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

