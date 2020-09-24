IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya Lashes Out At Jasprit Bumrah For Missing A Catch During KKR VS MI Match

Mumbai Indians get off the mark in the 13th season of the IPL by beating KKR by 49 runs. Man of the match and winning captain Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs off 54 balls.

Mumbai Indians kick started the 13th season of the Indian Premier League with a loss against CSK. However, amidst all the action between KKR vs MI on Wednesday, a significant moment from the fielding came to light.

It happened during the 12th over of the match when MI’s Kieron Pollard bowled to KKR’s Eoin Morgan. The ball went from Morgan’s bat all the way to the third man-region where Hardik Pandya leaped to save the boundary. He was miffed at Jasprit Bumrah’s fielding efforts as the latter failed at stopping the ball that went past him racing away. A video of the moment was shared online. It shows that Bumrah ran to his left and extended his hands to reach out but did not dive to stop it.

Pandya puts in a hard stride as he saw the boundary fences were close and then takes a catch inside the ropes. However, his stunning chase was in vain as he couldn’t prevent the ball from touching the boundary. Pandya is seen calling out Bumrah for his poor work after he flung the ball.

Mumbai Indians (MI) dominated in the September 23 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After hindering the KKR batsmen to score, the Mumbai Indians led a mammoth chase to win. They made it look effortless and entered the season with a bang.

Captain Rohit Sharma set up a big score of 195/5 and his side finally completed a categorical 49-run victory over KKR.

Mumbai Indians is the only team in the history of IPL with four trophies under its belt. The Dream11 IPL 2020 began with MI facing their arch rivals Chennai Super Kings. They lost to CSK in their debut match this season. MI won over CSK last year in the final with a single run. Mumbai Indians will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 28.