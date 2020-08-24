IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya Missing His 'Two Angels' in Dubai, Shares Picture on Social Media

Hardik Pandya, who has reached Dubai for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League 2020, is already missing his beau Natasha Stankovic and their newborn son Agastya. On Monday, Hardik shared a screenshot of a video call featuring himself, Natasha and the little munchkin.
Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Hardik wrote, “Missing my 2 angels Blessed to have you both in my life 🏾️” to which Natasa quickly drop a comment, “We love you and miss you ️”.
Their family and friends have also poured their love on the post. K L Rahul wrote, "Angel”, with a heart emoji.
Hardik and Natasa welcomed their baby boy on July 30. Since then, they have been sharing the adorable pictures with their newborn on social media.
Recently, the cricketer has shared a picture in his Instagram story revealing his son’s name. In the post, Hardik was thanking a car dealership store for sending a toy car. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya's first Amg''.
Meanwhile, the 13th season of the IPL is all set to start from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.
