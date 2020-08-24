Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

64/1 (3.4)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Toss won by Nicosia Tigers CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya Missing His 'Two Angels' in Dubai, Shares Picture on Social Media

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya shared a picture of his beau Natasha Stankovic and their newborn son Agastya. Pandya said he has been missing his 'two angels.'

Trending Desk |August 24, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
Hardik Pandya shares an adorable picture featuring his beau Natasha Stankovich and son Augustya.

Hardik Pandya, who has reached Dubai for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League 2020, is already missing his beau Natasha Stankovic and their newborn son Agastya. On Monday, Hardik shared a screenshot of a video call featuring himself, Natasha and the little munchkin.

Also read: IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya and Brother Krunal are Getting Used to their New Travel Look

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Hardik wrote, “Missing my 2 angels  Blessed to have you both in my life 🏾️” to which Natasa quickly drop a comment, “We love you and miss you ️”.

View this post on Instagram

Missing my 2 angels 👼 Blessed to have you both in my life 🙏🏾❤️

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Their family and friends have also poured their love on the post. K L Rahul wrote, "Angel”, with a heart emoji.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their baby boy on July 30. Since then, they have been sharing the adorable pictures with their newborn on social media.

Recently, the cricketer has shared a picture in his Instagram story revealing his son’s name. In the post, Hardik was thanking a car dealership store for sending a toy car. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya's first Amg''.

Meanwhile, the 13th season of the IPL is all set to start from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. 

Hardik PandyaIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020ipl live scoresMumbai Indiansnatasha stankovicOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more