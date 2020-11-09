IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya Not Comfortable Bowling, Says MI Skipper Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the final clash against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma indicated that Hardik Pandya may continue to stay away from bowling duty

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday clarified that Hardik Pandya was not comfortable bowling, indicating that the star all-rounder would not bowl in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sharma said they are assessing Hardik, who has not bowled at all in this season's IPL, every few games.

"And we have left all that decision to him. If he feels comfortable, he will be happy to bowl. At the moment he is not feeling comfortable. He is having some niggle," said Sharma on the eve of the final.

IPL 2020 | IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

Sharma said that the team did not want to put pressure on the players and wanted them to take their own decisions.

"It would have been great to have him bowl. But throughout the season we have given him that cushion being in that comfort zone and making sure that he takes care of his body and he has done that really well," Sharma said.

Also Read| IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma's Poor IPL Numbers Camouflaged By MI's Success

"We don't want to put pressure on the individuals where we are expecting something from him and he is not able to do it and the team morale goes down. Hardik to us is very important as a player and his batting has been really, really key for us for making the final," he said.