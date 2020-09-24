- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MI
KKR146/9(20.0) RR 9.75
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueMatch Ended216/7(20.0) RR 10.8
RR
CSK200/6(20.0) RR 10.8
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuUp Next
KXIP
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya's Bizzare Hit-wicket Sparks off Meme-Fest on Social Media
Hardik Pandya's second outing in IPL 2020 will quite a forgettable one for the allrounder, but quite amusing for the cricket fans. Pandya became only the tenth batsman in IPL history to be dismissed hit wicket
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 24, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
Hardik Pandya's second outing in IPL 2020 was quite a forgettable one, but it was quite amusing for the fans. Pandya became only the tenth batsman in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket. And such instances are never forgotten by the social media users who had a field day with the allrounder's bizarre form of dismissal.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | HIGHLIGHTS: KKR vs MI
Here's a compilation of the best of the lot, Enjoy !!!
KKR bowlers trying to take wicket of hardik pandya
*Le hardik pandya pic.twitter.com/PCpm9GlTTf
— Hariom patel (@Science_wale) September 23, 2020
Series of events !!#HardikPandya #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/EVGBCGTJem
— Pᴀᴛʜᴇʏ ☕ (@paa_they) September 23, 2020
Hardik Pandya giving up his wicket be like : pic.twitter.com/k7yFudeBuR
— Gujarati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) September 23, 2020
After Hardik Pandya hit wicket himself...
Le Rohit Sharma: pic.twitter.com/Eeys0nOXQM
— Naman (@sharmaaaji) September 23, 2020
After Hardik pandya's hit wicket....
Fans be like pic.twitter.com/pxgvh4AF1j
— Pranav (@sawarkar_pranav) September 23, 2020
Hardik Pandya thinking how he was out: pic.twitter.com/XfSDOfyDms
— Memer Baba Ashish (@memer_baba605) September 23, 2020
Hardik Pandya after hitting two consecutive sixes. pic.twitter.com/xScxb0MzFG
— Amardeep Shah (@atheistamar) September 19, 2020
#HardikPandya's smile after losing wicket today ❤ #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/4MfIBiwBOM
— Likhitha गुप्ता సుగ్గల (@likhithaSuggala) September 23, 2020
Sir #HardikPandya was like
#KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/9FC3YnYZZ2
— shailendra tiwari (@Shailen_Tiwari9) September 23, 2020
Hardik Pandya After getting Hit Wicket Today : #HardikPandya #KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/lp8DTwOIYb
— Anshuman (@AlfaTango0) September 23, 2020
Hardik Pandya Hits The Stumps
Meanwhile Stumps : pic.twitter.com/Le3SFx36pp
— ⭐Rishansh (@badtamez_memer) September 23, 2020
Hardik Pandya's reaction after getting self out- pic.twitter.com/hIjCbrbT0G
— Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) September 23, 2020
Hardik Pandya was Hit Wicket today.
Yuvraj Singh got out in identical way in 2016.#IPL2020#KKRvsMI@YUVSTRONG12 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/cSP82nBv81
— Mubin (@__mubean__) September 23, 2020
ALSO READ: Bizzare Hit Wicket Has Hardik Pandya in Unwanted List
A hit-wicket is one of those rare modes of dismissal in cricket that one doesn't see often, and generally, it occurs when the batsman, standing too deep in the crease or goes too further back and disturbs the stumps with his foot. Of course, there are exceptions also, like this one -- one of the funniest dismissals who will ever see in cricket.
