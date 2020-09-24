IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya's Bizzare Hit-wicket Sparks off Meme-Fest on Social Media

Hardik Pandya's second outing in IPL 2020 will quite a forgettable one for the allrounder, but quite amusing for the cricket fans. Pandya became only the tenth batsman in IPL history to be dismissed hit wicket

Hardik Pandya's second outing in IPL 2020 was quite a forgettable one, but it was quite amusing for the fans. Pandya became only the tenth batsman in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket. And such instances are never forgotten by the social media users who had a field day with the allrounder's bizarre form of dismissal.

Here's a compilation of the best of the lot, Enjoy !!!

KKR bowlers trying to take wicket of hardik pandya *Le hardik pandya pic.twitter.com/PCpm9GlTTf — Hariom patel (@Science_wale) September 23, 2020

Hardik Pandya giving up his wicket be like : pic.twitter.com/k7yFudeBuR — Gujarati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) September 23, 2020

After Hardik Pandya hit wicket himself... Le Rohit Sharma: pic.twitter.com/Eeys0nOXQM — Naman (@sharmaaaji) September 23, 2020

#KKRvsMI Hardik Pandya thinking how he was out: pic.twitter.com/XfSDOfyDms — Memer Baba Ashish (@memer_baba605) September 23, 2020

#IPL2020 Hardik Pandya after hitting two consecutive sixes. pic.twitter.com/xScxb0MzFG — Amardeep Shah (@atheistamar) September 19, 2020

Hardik Pandya's reaction after getting self out- pic.twitter.com/hIjCbrbT0G — Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) September 23, 2020

A hit-wicket is one of those rare modes of dismissal in cricket that one doesn't see often, and generally, it occurs when the batsman, standing too deep in the crease or goes too further back and disturbs the stumps with his foot. Of course, there are exceptions also, like this one -- one of the funniest dismissals who will ever see in cricket.