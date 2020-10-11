IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya's Fastest Five – His Best Strike Rate Innings in IPL

As Hardik turns 27 today, we look back at 3 of his best strike rate innings (min. runs 35) in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Abu Dhabi later on the 11th of October. One of the key batsmen for MI is Hardik Pandya – regarded as amongst the most destructive players in international cricket.

1. 91 off 34 deliveries (Strike Rate of 267.64) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2019

Fifties from Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn and Andre Russell helped KKR post a massive 232 for 2. MI were reeling at 58 for 4 in the 9th over when Hardik Pandya came out to bat. He put together 63 with Kieron Pollard before the latter was dismissed. It was a one-man show thereafter. Hardik was not to bow down without a fight. He recorded a 17-ball fifty depositing Narine into the deep mid-wicket stands. Hardik took a liking to the off-spinner and smashed him for another four and a six off the first two deliveries of the 17th. 59 were needed off the last three overs. Hardik was going for a win. He smacked Gurney for a six and a four off successive deliveries of the 18th over before holing out at deep mid-wicket. Hardik was dismissed for 91 off just 47 deliveries smashing 6 fours and 9 sixes! KKR eventually won by 34 runs but not before getting a big scare from Hardik Pandya!

2. 35 off 15 deliveries (Strike Rate of 233.33) vs RPS, Pune, 2017

Coming into bat at 125 for 6 after 15.3 overs, Hardik Pandya blasted 35 off just 15 deliveries smashing 4 sixes to propel Mumbai Indians to a potentially match-winning 184 for 8. He started cautiously scoring just 7 off the first 9 deliveries he faced. But then blasted Dinda for 6,6,6,4,6 off the first five deliveries of the last over of the innings which went for 30! His knock was the difference between a par score of 160 and a very competitive one. However, unfortunately for Hardik, Rahane and Steven Smith hammered quick-fire fifties to take RR to a win off the penultimate ball of the match with 7 wickets in hand.

3. 37* off 16 deliveries (Strike Rate of 231.25) vs RCB, Mumbai, 2019

Riding on high octane fifties from AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali, RCB managed to put a fighting 171 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave MI a flying start but their exit in quick succession derailed the chase. Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at 129 for 4 after 15.3 overs. MI needed 41 off the last 4 overs. Hardik got stuck into Pawan Negi in the 19th over of the innings smashing the left-arm orthodox bowler for a 6,4,4,6 – MI won by 5 wickets with an over to spare.

Hardik has a strike rate of 155.22 in 67 IPL innings for Mumbai Indians – it is the highest strike rate for the franchise in the IPL – higher than the likes of Pollard (149.25) and Buttler (145.98)!

That is how significant and destructive Hardik has been down the order for Mumbai Indians.