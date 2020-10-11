IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya's Fastest Five – His Best Strike Rate Innings in IPL

- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatMatch Ended169/4(20.0) RR 8.45
BLR
CHE/(20.0) RR 8.45
Bangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
KOL
PUN/(20.0) RR 8.2
Kolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya's Fastest Five – His Best Strike Rate Innings in IPL
As Hardik turns 27 today, we look back at 3 of his best strike rate innings (min. runs 35) in the IPL.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 11, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Abu Dhabi later on the 11th of October. One of the key batsmen for MI is Hardik Pandya – regarded as amongst the most destructive players in international cricket.
As Hardik turns 27 today, we look back at 3 of his best strike rate innings (min. runs 35) in the IPL.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
1. 91 off 34 deliveries (Strike Rate of 267.64) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2019
Fifties from Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn and Andre Russell helped KKR post a massive 232 for 2. MI were reeling at 58 for 4 in the 9th over when Hardik Pandya came out to bat. He put together 63 with Kieron Pollard before the latter was dismissed. It was a one-man show thereafter. Hardik was not to bow down without a fight. He recorded a 17-ball fifty depositing Narine into the deep mid-wicket stands. Hardik took a liking to the off-spinner and smashed him for another four and a six off the first two deliveries of the 17th. 59 were needed off the last three overs. Hardik was going for a win. He smacked Gurney for a six and a four off successive deliveries of the 18th over before holing out at deep mid-wicket. Hardik was dismissed for 91 off just 47 deliveries smashing 6 fours and 9 sixes! KKR eventually won by 34 runs but not before getting a big scare from Hardik Pandya!
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
2. 35 off 15 deliveries (Strike Rate of 233.33) vs RPS, Pune, 2017
Coming into bat at 125 for 6 after 15.3 overs, Hardik Pandya blasted 35 off just 15 deliveries smashing 4 sixes to propel Mumbai Indians to a potentially match-winning 184 for 8. He started cautiously scoring just 7 off the first 9 deliveries he faced. But then blasted Dinda for 6,6,6,4,6 off the first five deliveries of the last over of the innings which went for 30! His knock was the difference between a par score of 160 and a very competitive one. However, unfortunately for Hardik, Rahane and Steven Smith hammered quick-fire fifties to take RR to a win off the penultimate ball of the match with 7 wickets in hand.
3. 37* off 16 deliveries (Strike Rate of 231.25) vs RCB, Mumbai, 2019
Riding on high octane fifties from AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali, RCB managed to put a fighting 171 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave MI a flying start but their exit in quick succession derailed the chase. Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at 129 for 4 after 15.3 overs. MI needed 41 off the last 4 overs. Hardik got stuck into Pawan Negi in the 19th over of the innings smashing the left-arm orthodox bowler for a 6,4,4,6 – MI won by 5 wickets with an over to spare.
Hardik has a strike rate of 155.22 in 67 IPL innings for Mumbai Indians – it is the highest strike rate for the franchise in the IPL – higher than the likes of Pollard (149.25) and Buttler (145.98)!
That is how significant and destructive Hardik has been down the order for Mumbai Indians.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking