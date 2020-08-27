Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Nicosia XI Fighters CC (decided to field)
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

115/6 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC*

55/1 (7.0)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC need 61 runs in 18 balls at 20.33 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202019:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Harry Gurney to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Ruled Out of IPL and T20 Blast

Fast bowler Harry Gurney has been ruled out of the 2020 T20 Blast with a shoulder injury and will also miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
IPL 2020: Harry Gurney to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Ruled Out of IPL and T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire fast bowler Harry Gurney has been ruled out of the 2020 T20 Blast competition with a shoulder injury and will also miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gurney, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and picked up seven wickets in eight games, is scheduled to undergo an operation next month.

The left-arm pacer confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that he would not be travelling to the UAE to join KKR for this season's IPL which is slated to start from September 19.

His absence means that KKR's 23-man squad now features only 7 foreign players. However, a replacement for the Englishman is expected to be announced soon.

Also Read: Not Worried About Lack of Fans, It’ll be Like Domestic Cricket - Royals' Riyan Parag

"Having gone through the same frustrations as everyone this year in waiting for cricket to restart, I'm devastated to have to miss the Blast," he said in a statement available on the Nottinghamshire Cricket website.

"Some of the proudest moments in my career have been with Notts, and nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough.

"I have a huge amount of faith in the squad of players and in their ability to go deep in the tournament. I'll be cheering them on for sure, and will be there with a word of advice or tactical input whenever it's needed," he added.

"Harry would improve any T20 side in the world, so it's a blow to lose him for this year's tournament," said head coach Peter Moores.

Also Read: AB de Villiers Could Keep Wickets for RCB, Hints Head Coach Simon Katich

"With the experience and expertise he's gained from a global white-ball career, he's become a real leader in our limited-overs dressing room.

"What I always say in these situations is that - whilst we are all gutted for Harry - it does provide someone else with an opportunity and that can be exciting.

"There are a number of talented bowlers in our squad who are looking to take their next steps forward in the white-ball game - and there are some experienced men, like Luke Fletcher and Jake Ball, who will be very keen to take on extra responsibility," he added.

cricketcricket newsHarry GurneyIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020KKRkolkata knight riders

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more