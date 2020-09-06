Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Have a Feeling That Suresh Raina Will be Back With CSK, Says Former India Keeper

CSK suffered early blows, even before the IPL 2020 began, with two stalwarts, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the tournament, citing personal reasons. To top it all, two of its players tested positive for Covid-19. The team is yet to announce the replacements. Meanwhile, for India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta is of the opinion that Raina might be back for the CSK.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
IPL 2020: Have a Feeling That Suresh Raina Will be Back With CSK, Says Former India Keeper

CSK suffered early blows, even before the IPL 2020 began, with two stalwarts, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the tournament, citing personal reasons. To top it all, two of its players tested positive for Covid-19. The team is yet to announce the replacements. Meanwhile, for India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta is of the opinion that Raina might be back for the CSK.

He went on to say that Raina might miss a few games due to the quarantine rules, but will be back with the squad. “I have a feeling that Suresh Raina will be back playing the IPL. He might miss out on the first few games because of the quarantine rules and all but I have a feeling that Suresh will be back,” Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo. “I won’t be surprised if they don’t pick a replacement for Suresh.”

Raina too has not ruled out his chances of a comeback. “I’ve been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again,” Raina told Cricbuzz.

Dasgupta also said that Harbhajan could be replaced by domestic veteran Jalaj Saxena, and would be an ideal replacement. “As far as the replacement is concerned, there aren’t too many options. But I think Jalaj Saxena deserves a place, he’s a good enough all-rounder. I think they might look at him, he’s a very good option for Bhajji’s replacement,” Dasgupta added.

