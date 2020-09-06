IPL 2020: Have a Feeling That Suresh Raina Will be Back With CSK, Says Former India Keeper
CSK suffered early blows, even before the IPL 2020 began, with two stalwarts, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the tournament, citing personal reasons. To top it all, two of its players tested positive for Covid-19. The team is yet to announce the replacements. Meanwhile, for India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta is of the opinion that Raina might be back for the CSK.
