IPL 2020: Have Been Saying for a Long Time, Sanju Samson Should Play All Formats for India - Shane Warne

Rajasthan Royals mentor and Australian legend Shane Warne said Sanju Samson should be playing all formats of cricket for India.

"Sanju Samson, I mean I have been saying it for a long time now, Sanju should be playing all forms of the game for India. He is such a quality player, he's shown that class again in the first game and I hope he has a consistent tournament this year. If he has a consistent tournament this year I think you'll see him representing India in all forms of the game," Warne told ANI.

"He's just such a talented player, I've seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat, in the nets being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve I mean he is something else. He is a very special talent and I hope he hits the international stage very soon."

Warne spoke about his role in the set up, saying: "My mentor role, it's a bit different this year. I'll be sitting in the stands, watching the games, not in the dugout.

"So, I won't have anything to do with anything actual in-game. I would be watching just like anybody else and then I'll be sitting with Andrew McDonald and Steve Smith after each game, see if I saw anything, talk to them and listen to them talk and their ideas and add some of my thoughts.

"So that part and then being around training, motivating the group, helping out individuals in the team, trying to get the best out of them and helping Andrew McDonald and Steve Smith in any which way possible way."

Warne, who led Royals to title victory in the inaugural IPL in 2008, said he has a spiritual connect with the franchise.

"I feel like I've got a spiritual connection with the Royals. Back in 2008, it was just such a wonderful time, and every now and then you connect and get involved with something that is super special and is magic. The squad we had in 2008 produced some magic and lifetime friendships. I love the Royals and have always been a Royals and grateful for the opportunity to be back working with the Royals in this capacity and I hope it continues. I hope there's always a role for me here at the Royals because I'm passionate and just love Rajasthan Royals very very much."

Warne was confident Royals had the squad to do a repeat of 2008, and hoped Ben Stokes will play for them at some stage this year.

"I think the squad looks great, some great young talent, some experienced players, good variety in the bowling attack, power hitters and manipulators of the ball. Some good players of spin and pace, a good combination of left and right-handers. So, I think the squad is there, it's about them being able to deliver."

"So if we can deliver our skills and I feel it could be the Royals' year this year in 2020. Hopefully, Ben Stokes would play a part this year, he's a big loss and our thoughts are with him but you know add Ben Stokes to the team that played the other night and it looks a very very good side," he said.