IPL 2020: Have Got Butterflies In Stomach, Says AB De Villiers Ahead of RCB's Opening Game vs SRH

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their quest for his maiden title when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL 2020 encounter in Dubai.

The perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kick-start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 journey by taking on David Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. But ahead of that, cricket’s Mr. 360, AB de Villiers said that he gets butterflies in his stomach just thinking about the match.

"Very excited, have got butterflies in my stomach, we have worked so hard. Moeen (Ali), (Aaron) Finch, (Adam) Zampa and Josh (Philippe) look like really good guys who will bring a lot of energy to the side. I am looking forward to watching them perform for our side," said AB de Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Virat Kohli, talking about the match against Hyderabad said, "We are pretty relaxed, I think we have prepared well, we have placed ourselves in a good position to go out there and do well as a team."

"I have chatted to Moeen, Finch, and Josh about their experiences in the UK. The mood is looking really good, the boys are looking in good knick, they are batting and bowling really well." He added.

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, who was picked by RCB for the IPL 2020, said that every individual would be required to be at their best as there are no easy games in the IPL.

"Been very excited for a long time, it feels like a long time since the auction, I am happy to be here and being with the RCB boys. The think the competition is amazing, the quality of every single player is outstanding, you never get an easy game in the IPL," said Finch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who is yet to win the IPL title, had a nightmarish 2019 season as they finished last. Now with much better-balanced squad on paper, the Bangalore based franchise will look to break their duck and go one step better having managed to reach the finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016.