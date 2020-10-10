- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
KOL
PUN162/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Kolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
DEL
RAJ138/10(20.0) RR 9.2
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Have No Answers, Says Rahul After KXIP Lose Fifth Consecutive Match
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul said that he had no answers after the team succumbed to their fifth consecutive loss of this year's IPL. Chasing a target of 165 set by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, KXIP were cruising for much of the chase before losing their way in the last three overs falling two runs short of KKR's total of 164/6.
- IANS
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
Abu Dhabi: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul said that he had no answers after the team succumbed to their fifth consecutive loss of this year's IPL. Chasing a target of 165 set by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, KXIP were cruising for much of the chase before losing their way in the last three overs falling two runs short of KKR's total of 164/6.
ALSO READ - IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RCB Today's Match at Dubai
"We got close, started well and... honestly, I have no answers. We just need to keep coming harder in the next seven games," said Rahul after the match.
"We bowled really well. This was a fresh strip so we didn't know what were good lines and lengths but the bowlers adapted early and bowled well. This is what we have been asking them to do, try and swing the ball early and get wickets in the powerplay. It is the only way we can stop teams from scoring 180-plus. They were brave at the death too."
ALSO READ - IPL 2020: KXIP Slump to Two-run Defeat, Mayank & Rahul Fifties Go in Vain
Rahul said that the team lost the match because of the number of wickets that fell in the death overs. KXIP were 136/1 at the start of the 17th over, needing 29 to win from 24 balls and they ended the game on 162/5.
"Don't think we were satisfied at any stage in the chase. You are satisfied only when you win the game. We started really well. Mayank did well and the partnership was crucial. Towards the end if we keep wickets, it's hard to get over the line," he said.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
All Recent Matches