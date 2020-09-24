IPL 2020: Cummins & Morgan Take Field for Mumbai Match Straight After Quarantine, Karthik Lauds Effort

When asked about changes in the batting order going ahead, Karthik said the team would put their heads together and decide before the next game.

It was not the best start to the tournament for the Dinesh Karthik and Kolkata Knight Riders as they fell short against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The KKR skipper admitted the team was rusty in their first competitive game in while.

Only Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan had played before this with their national teams.

“I think it was a pretty rusty day to be honest, I don't want to get too analytical about it but it's ok the boys realise where they could have done better,” Karthik said.

One of the most talked about things before the tournament started was the availability of the Australian and England internationals who were locked in a series before the IPL in England. However, KKR had a full quota of players available.

“Couple of the guys - Cummins and Morgan - just finished their quarantine today, it is hard - playing in the heat and getting used to the conditions.”

When asked about changes in the batting order going ahead, Karthik said the team would put their heads together and decide before the next game.

“The boys put in a good effort. I haven't had the conversation about that (regarding tweaking the top order) with Brendon McCullum, will let you know by the next game.”

Kolkata next play Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 26.