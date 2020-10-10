- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
DEL
RAJ138/10(20.0) RR 9.2
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Haven't Played Well Enough Over 40 Overs, Says Steve Smith After Another Loss
Touching on the availability of England stalwart Ben Stokes, Smith said that they were hopeful about Sunday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 8:35 AM IST
Back at the place where they began IPL 2020 with a bang, Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals could not return to winning ways against Delhi Capitals and skipper Steve Smith felt that they just had not been good enough.
“We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way,” Smith said after their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
For the Royals, however the bowling was a positive with Jofra Archer striking telling blows in the powerplay. The Royals took three wickets against Delhi, the same number of wickets across powerplays in the rest of the games before today for them.
“The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit stoppy tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs.”
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Smith, who failed yet again, was quick to acknowledge it. He started off with a couple of half centuries against CSK and KXIP but has registered only one score in double figures in next four.
“We have to remain positive, turn things around quickly. At the moment it doesn't seem to be going our way. I'm not batting too well either. I did feel good tonight with the bat but didn't get hold of one that I feel like I should have.”
Touching on the availability of England stalwart Ben Stokes, Smith said that they were hopeful about Sunday.
“Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow.”
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
All Recent Matches