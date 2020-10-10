IPL 2020: Haven't Played Well Enough Over 40 Overs, Says Steve Smith After Another Loss

Touching on the availability of England stalwart Ben Stokes, Smith said that they were hopeful about Sunday.

Back at the place where they began IPL 2020 with a bang, Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals could not return to winning ways against Delhi Capitals and skipper Steve Smith felt that they just had not been good enough.

“We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way,” Smith said after their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament.

For the Royals, however the bowling was a positive with Jofra Archer striking telling blows in the powerplay. The Royals took three wickets against Delhi, the same number of wickets across powerplays in the rest of the games before today for them.

“The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit stoppy tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs.”

Smith, who failed yet again, was quick to acknowledge it. He started off with a couple of half centuries against CSK and KXIP but has registered only one score in double figures in next four.

“We have to remain positive, turn things around quickly. At the moment it doesn't seem to be going our way. I'm not batting too well either. I did feel good tonight with the bat but didn't get hold of one that I feel like I should have.”

Touching on the availability of England stalwart Ben Stokes, Smith said that they were hopeful about Sunday.

“Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow.”