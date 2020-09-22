IPL 2020: He Has Best Bouncer in World Right Now, Says Sunil Gavaskar

India pacer Mohammed Shami is one of the best in the world, and his skills were at full display in KXIP's opening encounter against DC. The 30-year-old bowled his heart out and bagged three wickets. His performance earned him praise from all quarters, and the biggest name of them all was legendary Sunil Gavaskar. The 70-year-old went on to say that Shami has best bouncer in the world.

“He (Shami) probably has the best bouncer in world cricket, it skids on to to you,” Gavaskar said during commentary of the DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match no.2 in Dubai.

"It's his work rate (that impresses me the most). From Day One he came here…he brings energy to the team," former South Africa seamer Langeveldt told IANS in an exclusive interview from Dubai.

"He sets the standards when it comes to training. That is the key for me. He has been exceptional when it comes down to training. No complaints. He manages his workload very well. He can assess his own bowling. I think his work rate sets an example for younger bowlers," added Langeveldt who has played 6 Tests, 72 ODIs and 9 T20s for South Africa.

Shami had told IANS in an interview a few days back that workload management will be the key in hot and humid conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in the UAE due to the Covid-19 crisis in India.

"The heat is bearable now. We had one or two day practice sessions which were challenging. It has cooled down a bit, but not a lot," Langeveldt said.

"For us, the key is to manage the workload. Typically in a tournament, per week bowlers would bowl around 80-120 balls. If they go higher, then it's a concern so we try and monitor that... the amount of balls they bowl per week. We have been great with the fitness trainer. He gives us weekly feedback on the workload. So we assess that and then we go to practice accordingly."