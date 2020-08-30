Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: 'Heart Goes Out to You Suresh Raina, You Will Be Sorely Missed by CSK', Says Shane Watson

Shane Watson said his heart goes out to Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, who has gone back home from the Indian Premier League in UAE for personal reasons. Watson hoped Raina would be okay, and said he will be missed by the team and the entire tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
Shane Watson said his heart goes out to Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, who has gone back home from the Indian Premier League in UAE for personal reasons. Watson hoped Raina would be okay, and said he will be missed by the team and the entire tournament.

"I woke up this morning to the really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you Suresh, I hope you're going okay mate. You are gonna be sorely missed for CSK," Watson said in an Instagram video.

"You have been the star for CSK, you are the heart beat of the team and you are also gonna be missed by IPL tournament as well. You are such a star of the IPL but most important is your well-being and I hope you are gonna be okay."

ALSO READ: BCCI Confirms 13 COVID Positive Cases, Doesn't Name Players or Team

Watson also spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the CSK camp, where 13 members including two players have tested positive for the virus. As a result, CSK's isolation period has been extended by a week. Watson, the first voice from CSK on the situation, said it's important to adhere to the bio-secure bubble protocols.

"It's been interesting time to be locked down again for another seven days but this is the ever changing world that we live in. We all have to do everything we can to stay safe and limit the chances of COVID spreading throughout the IPL because this is the best T20 tournament in the world, all players and everyone, all the fans want it to go ahead. I will do, and I know we all will do whatever we have to  to be able to make sure that the IPL goes ahead," he said.

ALSO READ: After Deepak Chahar, Another CSK Player Tests Positive for Covid-19

"It is a situation that has made everyone realise how integral and important it is for everyone to stick by the BCCI and IPL protocols. To make sure that something like this is just a little hiccup to start things off, fingers crossed nothing like this happens in the rest of the tournament and it goes on as seemlessly as possible."

