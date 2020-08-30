IPL 2020: 'Heart Goes Out to You Suresh Raina, You Will Be Sorely Missed by CSK', Says Shane Watson
Shane Watson said his heart goes out to Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, who has gone back home from the Indian Premier League in UAE for personal reasons. Watson hoped Raina would be okay, and said he will be missed by the team and the entire tournament.
