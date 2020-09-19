IPL 2020: Here Are Five First-Timers Who Might Leave a Lasting Impression

With so many established names in IPL, it is difficult to get a game for a newbie but these five players could be played by their franchises and can become key players for them

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 starts today and a lot of blasts are in store for the millions of fans. With world-class players like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult participating in the T-20 league, the stage has been set for fireworks. However, every year IPL also gives us a glance at the potential of young not-that-well-known players. This year is no exception. Here are five young players who might hit it big this season:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)

After Jaiswal’s performance in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, it is hardly a surprise for him to feature on the list. The batsman from Uttar Pradesh scored 88, 105 not out, 62, 57 not out, 29 not out and 57 in the WC matches and became the ‘Player of the tournament

Rajasthan Royals roped in Jaiswal for a sum of Rs 2.4 crore in the auctions and there is a chance that he opens the batting line-up for the Steve Smith-led side.

Ravi Bishnoi (Kings XI Punjab)

Leg spinner Bishnoi was the leading wicket-taker in the Under 19 WC tournament, having picked up 17 wickets in six games. Although his side could not lift the trophy after losing against Bangladesh in the finals, Bishnoi will be looking forward to taking his IPL team, the Kings XI Punjab, to the final stages of the league.

Josh Philippe (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore got Australian hard hitter Josh Philippe for just Rs 20 lakh as the auctions were held before the Big Bash League’s 2019-2020 season. Philippe scored several big runs in the tournament and has been recently included in the Australia squad for the ODI and T20I series in England as well.

Ishan Porel (Kings XI Punjab)

Having played in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, the pace attack of Porel has managed to garner attention from stalwarts in the field. After taking Bengal to the final of 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, the pacer has also played for the India A team earlier this year.

Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The captain of the Under-19 India team, Garg has showcased his decision making skills in the tournament. The middle-order batsman has been picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and is likely to give a stable hand to the team.