IPL 2020 Playoff Scenarios: CSK Still With a Chance to Qualify; DC, MI Sitting Pretty

This how the rest of the IPL is going to pan out--to be precise, we give you a look into possible IPL playoff scenarios.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is well into the business-end of the tournament - the stage where it gets exciting with all the permutations and combinations and qualification scenarios for the playoffs. Mathematically, no team has yet qualified for the knockouts. Also, no team is yet out of contention, not even Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - in theory they still have a chance.

There are basically three clusters which have formed a little over a month into the tournament. Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in Cluster 1, Kolkata Knight Riders floating in the middle in Cluster 2 and the remaining 4 teams in Cluster 3. Looking at form and performance, DC, MI and RCB are almost certain to make the playoffs. But who will take that 4th spot? That is the million dollar question!

KKR have been lucky and held their nerve to win a couple of matches they ideally should have lost. But still, they have not looked the team that was once considered an IPL powerhouse. The biggest story, however, is the form or the lack of it of CSK - three times defending champions and the only team who has always made it to the playoffs. 2020 could break the trend unless CSK can turn it around miraculously.

We look at the various possibilities and how the different teams can make it to the playoffs.

1. DELHI CAPITALS

A majority or 8 wins from 14 matches is usually enough to see a team through to the playoffs and DC are the closest to making it to the next stage. With 7 wins from 10 matches, they just need one more result to go their away from the remaining four matches.

2. MUMBAI INDIANS

With 6 wins from 9 matches, MI are also in an envious position. They would fancy beating CSK and SRH and that should see them through to the playoffs.

3. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

RCB, like MI, have won 6 of their 9 matches and need two wins from their remaining 5 matches to make it to the playoffs. In all probability, they should beat CSK and one of SRH or KKR.

4. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

KKR has won 5 of its 9 matches and needs to find three more victories in their remaining 5 matches. Given their indifferent form and the fact that they have matches against RCB, DC and a resurgent KXIP, this will not be an easy task. KKR's Net Run Rate of -0.607 is also the worst in the tournament - this could be a huge factor in the final scenario when it comes down to deciding the number 4 slot for the playoffs.

5. KINGS XI PUNJAB

Kings XI are in fightback mode - they have won their last three matches and have moved from the bottom of the table to number 5. They need to win their remaining 4 matches - that should suffice and see them through to the playoffs - a task easier said than done! If they win 3 of their remaining 4 matches - a more realistic possibility - then they would hope that they definitely beat KKR and RR and the former loses at least one more match - that should see them through.

6. RAJASTHAN ROYALS

RR has 4 wins and 6 losses from 10 matches and needs to win at least three more matches to have any chance of qualification. They will back themselves to beat SRH and KKR but will have tough contests against MI and Kings XI. Their clash against the latter could potentially become a virtual knockout. RR's biggest bane would be their high negative Net Run Rate - the second-worst in the tournament.

7. SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

With 3 wins from 9 matches, SRH find themselves at number 7 on the points table. They need to win at least 4 of their remaining 5 matches - with matches against DC, RCB and MI - this will be a very difficult task. The only plus for SRH is their Net Run Rate - the only team in the bottom 4 who has a positive NRR.

8. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

The only team which has lost 7 matches this season so far. CSK need to win all their remaining 4 matches, hope that RR, SRH, and Kings XI lose at least two of their remaining matches, KKR ideally lose 4 of their remaining 5 matches and pray for a lot of divine intervention! Otherwise it will be the first time when they would not make it to the playoffs of the IPL - an unimaginable event in the tournament's history!