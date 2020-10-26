IPL 2020: Here Are Top Five Batsmen With Best Strike Rates

IPL 2020 is witnessing some batsmen creating a buzz with their firebrand batting. Here are the top five players with best strike rates so far in IPL 2020.

T20 is considered the batsmen’s game as it witnesses players dealing in sixes and boundaries. Few batsmen are known for scoring quick half-centuries or hundreds. Some provide the much-needed support to their side by playing quick in the beginning or towards the end of innings. IPL 2020 is also witnessing some batsmen creating a buzz with their firebrand batting.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard, who is leading Mumbai Indians in the absence of Rohit Sharma, is at the top spot on the list of players with best strike rates. He has scored 214 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 198.14. He has remained not out in six out of eight innings. His average is 107 in IPL 2020.

Jofra Archer

In IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer has not only impressed with his bowling but also batting. He has grabbed the second position on the list of players with best strike rates. Archer has made 107 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 198.14. The England cricketer at one point of time also got his name registered on the list of players with most sixes.

Hardik Pandya

With a strike rate of 182.11, Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya is at the third spot. In 10 innings, he has scored 224 runs. In the last match, he created a buzz after he scored 60 (not out) off 21 balls with a strike rate of 285.71 against Rajasthan Royals. In his innings, he smashed two fours and seven sixes.

AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s ace player AB de Villiers is standing at the fourth position with a strike rate of 174.19. He has made 324 runs in 10 innings. He has also helped his side win a few matches in IPL 2020 with his batting skills and is one of the few batsmen who have shown consistency as of now in the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran

Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran is at the fifth position with a strike rate of 173.01. In 11 innings, he has made 327 runs. Pooran has also helped his side register wins over the oppositions in quite a few matches.