IPL 2020: Here is How SRH’s Rashid Khan ‘Became a Star in the World of Cricket’

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ace spinner has created a name for himself in the game of cricket. Despite being from Afghanistan, which has not been stable for almost three decades due to conflicts between the government and Taliban, Rashid Khan has become a star cricketer. In this season of IPL 2020, he has been one of the few players who have performed consistently as of now in the tournament.

SRH today took to Twitter to share a video in which Rashid is talking about how he has reached where he is. In the video, he is revealing what he challenges he had to face to become a successful spinner.

Putting out the video, Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote, “How a young talented boy from Afghanistan became a star in the world of cricket!”

Rashid divulged that initially his family did not want him to play cricket and instead asked him to focus on studies. They wanted him to become a doctor. He revealed how he started playing, hiding from the family.

The spinner said he started playing well in club cricket and he was later picked up by a domestic team in Afghanistan. Rashid then went on to play for Under-19 team and there he performed well, he said.

He added that after performing in Under-19 cricket, he was selected for Afghanistan A team, but there he only got to attend the camp and was dropped from the squad. Rashid stated that after he was not picked by Afghanistan A team for matches, his brother advised him to focus on studies so that he could have a secure future.

However, his mother encouraged him to play cricket and give 100 per cent to the sport instead of thinking of results. He then created a buzz with his performance in a domestic competition. Finally, at the end of 2015, he was selected for the national team. Since then, Rashid has consistently delivered with the ball.

On Tuesday, in the IPL 2020 game against Delhi Capitals, he impressed cricket fans with his exceptional bowling performance. He picked three wickets by just conceding seven runs in four overs.