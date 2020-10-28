IPL 2020: Here is What Shah Rukh Khan Replied When asked if KKR Will Win the Tournament

Recently, a netizen asked SRK, who is also the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, a question related to the performance of his IPL franchise. The actor’s response to that person will leave you in awe of him.

On Twitter, the person asked SRK if KKR will win this edition of the Indian Premier League, adding the team is not playing cricket but playing with emotions of fans. Replying to him, the actor said, "Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! (Think about me... what all is going through my heart!!!).”

Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! https://t.co/dzZYgWMXHO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

The question was asked during 'Ask Me Anything' session which was hosted by SRK on Tuesday.

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders have not lived up to the expectations so far. They slipped to fifth place from the fourth spot on the IPL 2020 points table after losing their previous game to Kings XI Punjab.

They have still not qualified for the next stage and to stay relevant in IPL 2020, KKR need to win their rest of the games. They have won only six of the 12 matches they have played as of now in the tournament.

In their previous match, KKR were handed a crushing defeat by KXIP. Batting first KKR had put up 149 on the scoreboard. Kings XI Punjab comfortably chased the target in 18.5 overs with eight wickets in hands. Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle powered their side to an easy win over the opponent. Singh scored unbeaten 66, while Gayle made a quick 51.

KKR is dealing with the issue of consistency. In some games, only a few batsmen perform, while in others, there bowlers helped them clinch a victory. No player of Kolkata Knight Riders has shown consistency as of now in the tournament.

It is to be seen how KKR will perform in their remaining two games. They will be facing Chennai Super Kings, who are already out of IPL 2020, in the 49th clash of IPL 2020 tomorrow at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai