IPL 2020: Here’s a Look Back at Mumbai Indians Five IPL Title Wins

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) not only retained their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 title successfully but also became the second team ever to do so in the league’s 13-year history

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) not only retained their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 title successfully but also became the second team ever to do so in the league’s 13-year history. Chennai Super Kings were the first to win back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

IPL 2020: I Don't Run Behind My Players With Stick In Hand, Says Captain Rohit Sharma

MI clinched their fifth IPL title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final at Dubai on Tuesday. They chased 157 with eight balls to spare to emerge as the most successful team in the tournament’s history so far. Let’s take a look at their previous IPL title wins:

1. MI vs CSK - Eden Gardens, Kolkata (2013)

Mumbai won their maiden IPL title by defeating Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata by 23 runs. It was their second stint playing in an IPL final, they had earlier lost to CSK in 2010.

2. MI vs CSK - Eden Gardens, Kolkata (2015)

Rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings once again clashed for the IPL title at the same venue at which MI lifted their maiden IPL trophy. Rohit Sharma led MI defeated MS Dhoni-led CSK by 41 runs.

3. MI vs RPS - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad (2017)

MI clinched their third IPL in a thrilling last-ball finish even though they were restricted to a lowest first-innings total in an IPL final by Rising Pune Supergiants. However, MI managed to defend their modest total of 129 runs and managed to win the game by just one run.

4. MI vs CSK - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad (2019)

Mumbai clinched the match and their fourth title as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by one run. This was their third successive win against CSK in an IPL final.

5. MI vs DC – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (2020)

Mumbai Indians dominance peaked once again when they successfully defended their IPL title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai. With this win, MI have extended their title wins to five and as the most successful team in the IPL.