IPL 2020: Here’s How Cricket Fans Have Expressed their Excitement Ahead of MI vs CSK Game

When the fans took to twitter to express their love and support

Cricket lovers have waited long for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which is going to start from today. The IPL 2020 was supposed to start much earlier but had to be delayed as all sporting activities were postponed after the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The 13th edition of the IPL is going to take place not in India but in in the UAE. Three venues have been chosen for the much-anticipated tournament: Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10.

As the first game of the IPL 2020 between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is going to be played today from 7.30 pm, cricket fans have expressed their excitement on social media.

Many people have shared memes to show that their wait has finally come to an end.

One user wrote that he has been gearing up for today’s fixture. “I have been waiting for the tournament to start for long,” the person tweeted.

Another person said, “The big rivalry returns yet again,” using the hashtag MIvsCSK.

Here are some more reactions:

The excitement is not only for the commencement of the IPL 2020, but also for former India skipper and current CSK captain MS Dhoni. He has not been seen in action since last year when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni has announced retirement from international cricket and the IPL 2020 is one of the only tournament where one will see him action again. Dhoni fans have posted his pictures to show their excitement and express their support.

A user compared the winning percentage of captains of the various IPL franchises. He mentioned that Dhoni’s winning percentage as skipper stands at 61.9, Rohit Sharma’s at 57.7, Kane Williamson’s at 53.8, David Warner’s at 55.3, Dinesh Karthik’s at 47.2 and Virat Kohli’s at 44.5.

Another fan of Dhoni highlighted that he is making a comeback after 438 days.

One user said that CSK’s winning percentage is higher than any other team in the IPL. He showed that CSK’s winning percentage is 62.51, MI ‘s 57.5, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 55, Kolkata Knight Rider’s 53.8, Rajasthan Royals 51.4, Kings XI Punjab’s 47.3, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 46.4 and Delhi Capitals’ 42.2.

Here are some more reactions of Dhoni’s fans:

All the games in IPL 2020 will be played in the absence of audiences and people have to watch on TV or live streaming platforms.

