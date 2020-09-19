IPL 2020: Here’s How Cricket Fans Have Expressed their Excitement Ahead of MI vs CSK Game

When the fans took to twitter to express their love and support

Cricket lovers have waited long for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which is going to start from today. The IPL 2020 was supposed to start much earlier but had to be delayed as all sporting activities were postponed after the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The 13th edition of the IPL is going to take place not in India but in in the UAE. Three venues have been chosen for the much-anticipated tournament: Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10.

As the first game of the IPL 2020 between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is going to be played today from 7.30 pm, cricket fans have expressed their excitement on social media.

Many people have shared memes to show that their wait has finally come to an end.

#IPL2020 19 September mornings be like pic.twitter.com/4SclX90IV9 — Kulwinder Singh Waraich (@GhaintJatt__) September 19, 2020

CSK and MI fans talking about Winning the match, meanwhile RCB fans : #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/5g8aKnDeQg — Sherry (@ThookBaaz) September 18, 2020

One user wrote that he has been gearing up for today’s fixture. “I have been waiting for the tournament to start for long,” the person tweeted.

Gearing up for #MIvCSK . I've been waiting for this moment sice a long time........ Finally the IPL begins.... — Palash Shah (@Echo2150) September 19, 2020

Another person said, “The big rivalry returns yet again,” using the hashtag MIvsCSK.

Here are some more reactions:

When #MIvCSK are playing this how RCBian should be , Don't pick sides : pic.twitter.com/btkQ24GhRt — Sai (@akakrcb6) September 19, 2020

The excitement is not only for the commencement of the IPL 2020, but also for former India skipper and current CSK captain MS Dhoni. He has not been seen in action since last year when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni has announced retirement from international cricket and the IPL 2020 is one of the only tournament where one will see him action again. Dhoni fans have posted his pictures to show their excitement and express their support.

A user compared the winning percentage of captains of the various IPL franchises. He mentioned that Dhoni’s winning percentage as skipper stands at 61.9, Rohit Sharma’s at 57.7, Kane Williamson’s at 53.8, David Warner’s at 55.3, Dinesh Karthik’s at 47.2 and Virat Kohli’s at 44.5.

Highest Winning % As A Captain MS Dhoni : 61.9 win % Rohit : 57.7 % K Williamson : 53.8 % D Warner : 55.3 % D Karthik : 47.2 % Kohli : 44.5 %#WelcomeBackDhoni | @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ax0ji6qCFz — radhe_pavan (@Prabhas28439333) September 18, 2020

Another fan of Dhoni highlighted that he is making a comeback after 438 days.

Countdown begins... After 438 Days, Thala is all set to make his comeback on cricket field...@msdhoni#Thala#WelcomeBackDhoni pic.twitter.com/Kqo7R9yfdv — Piyush Altruist (@its_altruist) September 18, 2020

One user said that CSK’s winning percentage is higher than any other team in the IPL. He showed that CSK’s winning percentage is 62.51, MI ‘s 57.5, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 55, Kolkata Knight Rider’s 53.8, Rajasthan Royals 51.4, Kings XI Punjab’s 47.3, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 46.4 and Delhi Capitals’ 42.2.

Highest Winning Percentage In IPL CSK - 62.51% MI - 57.5% SRH - 55.0% KKR - 53.8% RR - 51.4% KXIP - 47.3% RCB - 46.4% DD- 42.2 % - CSK Leading List Under @MSDhoni's Captaincy -#WelcomeBackDhoni pic.twitter.com/8YECE2FNPc — MSDian Datta (@MSDian_Datta) September 18, 2020

Here are some more reactions of Dhoni’s fans:

The King will be back to don the warrior role for his side. #WelcomeBackDhoni | @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Bc4WENqUn2 — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) September 18, 2020

How many people waiting for this moment of @msdhoni spinning the coin#WelcomeBackDhoni pic.twitter.com/USkP5azP0w — Vinoth Kumar (@Vinoth_13Kumar) September 18, 2020

All the games in IPL 2020 will be played in the absence of audiences and people have to watch on TV or live streaming platforms.