IPL 2020: Here's How Kevin Pietersen & Twitterati Reacted to Shikhar Dhawan's Sunglasses
Shikhar Dhawan’s “uber-cool glasses” made the headlines on Twitter-land and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen started the buzz around them.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 26, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) may have beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in yesterday’s match with a big margin but that was not the centre of attraction on social media.
It was opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan’s “uber-cool glasses” that made the headlines on Twitter-land and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen started the buzz around them.
In the second innings when the Chennai team was out to bat, Dhawan was seen fielding in stylish yellow shades. This quickly caught the camera person’s attention who zoomed in on him and Pietersen was undoubtedly a fan.
Hey @SDhawan25 where did you get those uber cool glasses from? @KP24 wants to know #Dream11IPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/K7SOtLZ7Gm
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
In the clip uploaded later by the official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League (IPL), it can be heard that the English player is enquiring where to get those “uber cool glasses”. KP replied to the tweet with a couple of laughing emoticons.
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) September 25, 2020
Dhawan’s IPL side Delhi Capitals had a probable answer for KP’s query. The official handle retweeted the post and said that the Delhi batsman most likely got the night glasses from Connaught Place in Delhi.
Connaught place, probably https://t.co/wkewF4ZHj6
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) September 25, 2020
On the other hand, Twitterati lost it and memes unfolded.
While one user also thought that the glasses were cool, another opined that it was a “Classic Gabbar style”.
I want @SDhawan25 's glasses ,so cool pic.twitter.com/Yom2KxYDhx
— Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) September 25, 2020
This look of Shikhar Dhawan !! Classic Gabbar style. pic.twitter.com/DoUixGvosO
— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 25, 2020
One user suggested that Dhawan would suit the role of a Bollywood villain quite nicely.
Shikhar Dhawan would be a great Bollywood villain.#IPL2020 #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/mFM7VtUulz
— Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) September 25, 2020
Here some of the other reactions:
Shikhar Dhawan in today's match #CSK #DCvsCSK #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/8ysU8nNCLp
— Sanjeev NC (@yenceesanjeev) September 25, 2020
This is a look and a half from Shikhar Dhawan #CSKvDC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/LYM1eNgwq2
— Darren Murphy (@MrDMurphy) September 25, 2020
Did Ranveer singh give Shikhar Dhawan those glasses?#IPL2020 #DCvsCSK
— Lil Anonymous (@randumbledore) September 25, 2020
Dhawan de shades #CSKvsDD pic.twitter.com/Nvo2jpFaRC
— Desi Quarantino (@rohitky77) September 25, 2020
Ranveer singh from cricket and Shikhar dhawan (Gabbar) from bollywood@SDhawan25 @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/cYXJHYbPJL
— Hanamanthagoud (@Hanamanthagoud3) September 25, 2020
#shikhardhawan @SDhawan25 @DelhiCapitals
Gabbar for a reason.....
Well played shikhar Dhawan pic.twitter.com/nBlpj9l1Xk
— Dhanraj. G (@Dhanraj_42) September 26, 2020
look at dhawan lol so cute pic.twitter.com/qwnp1M8fQY
— Sona (@myselfxchai) September 25, 2020
Before Dhawan came down to the field, he scored 35 off 27 balls in the first innings, helping Delhi score 175-3 in 20 overs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK failed to reach the target at the end of 20 overs.
