IPL 2020: Here's How Kevin Pietersen & Twitterati Reacted to Shikhar Dhawan's Sunglasses

Shikhar Dhawan’s “uber-cool glasses” made the headlines on Twitter-land and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen started the buzz around them.

Delhi Capitals (DC) may have beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in yesterday’s match with a big margin but that was not the centre of attraction on social media.

In the second innings when the Chennai team was out to bat, Dhawan was seen fielding in stylish yellow shades. This quickly caught the camera person’s attention who zoomed in on him and Pietersen was undoubtedly a fan.

In the clip uploaded later by the official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League (IPL), it can be heard that the English player is enquiring where to get those “uber cool glasses”. KP replied to the tweet with a couple of laughing emoticons.

Dhawan’s IPL side Delhi Capitals had a probable answer for KP’s query. The official handle retweeted the post and said that the Delhi batsman most likely got the night glasses from Connaught Place in Delhi.

On the other hand, Twitterati lost it and memes unfolded.

While one user also thought that the glasses were cool, another opined that it was a “Classic Gabbar style”.

This look of Shikhar Dhawan !! Classic Gabbar style. pic.twitter.com/DoUixGvosO — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 25, 2020

One user suggested that Dhawan would suit the role of a Bollywood villain quite nicely.

Here some of the other reactions:

This is a look and a half from Shikhar Dhawan #CSKvDC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/LYM1eNgwq2 — Darren Murphy (@MrDMurphy) September 25, 2020

Did Ranveer singh give Shikhar Dhawan those glasses?#IPL2020 #DCvsCSK — Lil Anonymous (@randumbledore) September 25, 2020

look at dhawan lol so cute pic.twitter.com/qwnp1M8fQY — Sona (@myselfxchai) September 25, 2020

Before Dhawan came down to the field, he scored 35 off 27 balls in the first innings, helping Delhi score 175-3 in 20 overs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK failed to reach the target at the end of 20 overs.