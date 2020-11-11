IPL 2020: Here’s the Surprising Amount of Prize Money the Winner and Runners-Up Take Home

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) drew to a close after 60 exciting matches played in the UAE which gave many youngsters a chance to play and learn with some of the best players in the world.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians reclaimed the prized title successively after they defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai on Tuesday. This will be the fifth IPL win for MI. Earlier in the match, MI lost the toss, but their bowlers did a splendid job by restricting DC to an achievable target of 157 runs. Trent Boult delivered with the ball and skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front in the chase as MI comfortably reached the target with eight balls to spare. Sharma also registered his 38th IPL half century in the match.

As the cash-rich tournament came to a grand finale, many of us would be interested to know about the winning amount that will be handed down to the title winners and runners-up. Before the start of the season, the BCCI had decided to reduce the prize money as compared to IPL 2019, however the decision was soon revised.

The IPL 2020 winners MI received 20 crores, while runners up DC will end-up receiving 12.5 crores. The third and fourth placed teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will receive 8.75 crore each for reaching the playoff round.

Getting back to the tournament, the BCCI did a splendid job by shifting the annual T20 tournament to the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Board in July announced that UAE will host the 13th edition of the IPL. This year’s edition of the IPL, which started off on September 19, 2020, and was played under strict safety protocols sans crowds in empty stadiums due to the pandemic.

With the conclusion of IPL 2020, BCCI is all set to stage its domestic cricket in India. As the next edition of the IPL 2021 is likely to start in March-April, BCCI will be hoping to host the IPL 2021 at home, but if that doesn’t happen, UAE can once again be the host for the tournament.