IPL 2020: Highest Successful Run-Chases in IPL History

The IPL is one of most competitive and most entertaining tournaments in cricket. The best cricket players of the world go up against each other in this tournament. We have seen massive hitting with the bat which has ruined the happiness of the opposition.

The single greatest factor which makes the short format of cricket so exciting is the onslaught by the batsmen, sending the fielding side to a barbaric leather hunt. After all, T20 is a batsman's game. Last night Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals played one of the best IPL games in recent memory and no surprise for guessing, a fair amount of runs were scored with some memorable performances by a few batsmen and quite forgettable ones from the bowlers. In the end, RR managed to register the highest ever successful run-chase in IPL history.

We list down the other supreme second innings performance in IPL:

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 - Target 224

Thanks to the brilliance of Steven Smith who led from the front by scoring 50 runs in 27 balls and Sanju Samson who scored a glorious 85 with a strike rate of 202.38. Despite these 2 glorious contributions, RR were perilously placed and were sure to have lost, but for the amazing knock of 53 by Rahul Tewatia who scored it in just 31 deliveries. He smacked 5 huge sixes in a single over of Sheldon Cottrell and 7 sixes in total. The script of this match is so glorious for RR and it's fans that one can go miles to watch the match if the same script is presented. Imagine Jofra Archer giving finishing touches by scoring 13 in 3 deliveries. This whole saga of the cricketing brilliance one cannot disregard the power-hitting exhibited by Mayank Agarwal, 106 of 50 balls, and KL Rahul, 69 of 54 balls, and Nicholas Pooran who scored 25 of 8 deliveries. This game so heavily went on favour of the batsmen that the bowling and fielding hardly comes into the mind. How can anybody forget the breath-taking acrobatic effort of Nicholas Pooran saving a certain six showing glimpses of Jonty Rhodes' efforts during his days.

Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers IPL 2008 - Target 215

Prior to Sunday, the highest successful run-chase also belonged to Rajasthan Royals. They chased down 215 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2008 which went into the last over. Batting first Deccan Chargers scored 214 for 5 wickets in 20 overs. The scorer in chief for DCH was Andrew Symonds the burly all-rounder from Australia who scored 117 in 53 deliveries with 7 mighty sixes. Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals scored 217 for the loss of 7 wickets in 19.4 overs in a match which kept everybody on tenterhooks. The significant scorers were GC Smith (71 of 45 deliveries) and Yusuf Pathan who hammered 61 in 28 deliveries with 6 massive sixes. RR narrowly managed to win the game.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Lions IPL 2017 - Target 209

The next best match of IPL as far as successful run-chases is concerned is the one between Delhi Capitals and Gujrat Lions in 2017. Batting first, Gujrat Lions scored 208 losing 7 wickets, contributions coming from Suresh Raina (77 runs), Dinesh Karthik (65 runs) and Aaron Finch (27). In return, Delhi Capitals managed to score 214 runs in just the 18th over of the match. Thanks to the Sanju Samson who scored 61 of 31 balls with 7 big sixes and young Rishabh Pant who played and unbelievable innings scoring 97 of 43 balls. Interestingly, every bowler of GL crossed their economy rate more than 10. DC were deserving winners by a long way. The won by 7 wickets with 15 balls to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2014 - Target 206

Next in the list is the match played in 2014 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. SRH was provided a superb platform by Naman Ojha who contributed 79 runs of 36 balls ably supported by Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner who scored 45 and 44 respectively. The target was achieved easily by KXIP, runs coming from the blade of Manan Vohra, 47, Wriddhiman Saha, 54, Glenn Maxwell, 43. The final touches were given by David Miller and George Bailey scoring 24 and 35 runs each.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2012 - Target 206

On April 12, 2012, an exciting game was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, RCB scored 205 for 8. Chris Gayle was at his brilliant best scoring 68 of 35 deliveries with 6 sixes, followed by Virat Kohli, 57, and Mayank Agarwal, 45. For CSK, Albie Morkel took 4 wickets for 37 runs. In reply, CSK scored 208, reaching the target in the last over thanks to Faf du Plessis for his 71 run knock in 46 balls while MS Dhoni scored 41 of 24 balls. Eventually, CSK held their nerve and completed victory in the last delivery of the 20th over.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 - Target 206

In IPL 2018, RCB scored 205 for the loss of 8 wickets. AB de Villiers scored 68 off 30, Quinton de Kock scored 53 off 37 balls being the key scorers of RCB. For the CSK, wickets were taken by Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur, 2 wickets each. CSK won the match in the 20th over by the efforts of Ambati Rayudu who scored 82 runs of 53 balls but the class of Dhoni came to the limelight with his breath-taking stroke-play in which he scored an uneaten 70 of 34 deliveries, including 7 huge sixes. The spectators at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore may have dejected at the loss of their home team yet must have enjoyed scintillating innings of MS Dhoni.