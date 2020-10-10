IPL 2020: Hilarious Memes on the Internet After RR vs DC Match

Post the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match, the Internet was thriving with crazy memes. Rajasthan Royals have slipped away down to the 7th spot on the points table.

After losing their last match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) have slipped away down to the 7th spot on the points table. The robust DC registered a categorical 46-run win at Sharjah in the 23rd Match of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The Rajasthan-based outfit won the toss but failed with a squint encounter against the Shreyas Iyer-led side. The thrilling triumph of the Delhi squad pulled their standing all the way to the top of the points table.

Rajasthan wanted Capitals to bat first and the latter sent their favourite duo of Shikhar Dhawan-Prithvi Shaw on field to open.

To their dismay, both the stars were dismissed by the fifth over disregarding a good chance in the powerplay. After DC skipper walked in at 42/2, the Capitals had some hope. However, another sequence of blow for the Delhi side started with the departure of their captain with 22 off 18 followed by Rishabh Pant who was dismissed with just 5 runs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020, DC vs RR Match at Sharjah Highlights: As it Happened

After the top order debacle, Delhi had less room for bundling up a decent score. The Marcus Stoinis - Shimron Hetmyer pair on the ground got 84 run partnership together for their side. Given Sharjah’s short boundary, it was obvious for blistering sixes to rain bolstering Delhi’s run flow. Stoinis knocked a 30-ball 39, Hetmyer smashed 45 off just 24 balls.

After their wickets fell, came in the vital cameos from Harshal and Axar stitching up a final total of 184/8. Harshal’s 16 off 15 and Patel’s 8-ball 17 steered a decent tally for the Capitals.

Rajasthan had Jofra Archer in-form sending back three crucial batsmen of the Delhi side to pavilion.

RR’s attempt to guard their top-order with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler eventually failed.

As their Power Play was shaken up with Buttler’s dismissal by Ravi Ashwin’s delivery in just the 3rd over. Heavy woes after Steve Smith and Sanju Samson made their way back to the dugout came down heavily for the Royals.

After Jaiswal’s departure, with the scoreboard flashing 82/5, the game had almost slipped away from the Rajasthan team. With 138 that they somehow managed to put up, Royals received a cheap defeat from Delhi of 46 runs.

Post the match, the Internet was thriving with crazy memes. Let's look at few most hilarious memes from RR vs DC match:

Sanju Samson in the begining of every IPL season vs mid-season performance #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/W6Rb7vNL9C — Iyeronical (@LosingMotion) October 9, 2020

Ashwin to everyone after he took buttler’s wicket - #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/9utmhwlBC5 — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) October 9, 2020

Sanju Samson fans in the second half of every IPL season. pic.twitter.com/Kbh8V6An3X — cricBC (@cricBC) October 9, 2020

Ashwin taking wicket of Buttler in #DCvsRR after last year’s mankad: pic.twitter.com/Gkc0t5euOu — HKS// IPL stan acc (@hargunks185) October 9, 2020

Buttler: I will not leave the crease, you can't get me out this time😎 *Le Ashwin :#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/QDvy25nxSX — Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) October 9, 2020

Next, RR will face SunRisers Hyderabad and DC will go against Mumbai Indians.