IPL 2020: How Abu Dhabi Cricket are Ensuring Full Precautions in Build-up to Tournament

Abu Dhabi Cricket and the Zayed Cricket Stadium are taking all possible precautions to ensure the preparation for the IPL 2020 goes off without a hitch.

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
Two teams - Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders - are based in the capital city and using the stadium for training and practice purposes.

Workers in full hazmat suits regularly disinfect the area and patrol the site where players have to practice. When one team leaves, the area is fully sprayed before the other is allowed in.

“The protection of the players and staff is paramount,” Matt Boucher, the chief executive of Abu Dhabi Cricket, said.

Also Read: Member of BCCI's Medical Comission Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“There are 16 brand new world-class grass net surfaces here, which is an amazing proposition for us to offer both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“We’ve also taken the liberty to enclose a full-size AstroTurf football pitch for all their aerobic fitness training and fielding drills, and the ICC-accredited Tolerance Oval.”

The site is seen as an extension of the quarantine zone of the team hotel, such is the level of care taken to ensure the area remains disinfected.

“The whole air bridge facility is completely private and exclusive for the team usage. Nobody from outside the permitted team members is allowed inside Zone 1," said Boucher.

Also Read: Couldn't Risk Missing the Birth of My First Child - Kane Richardson

“It is a strictly monitored and completely fenced off single-access quarantine facility. Only players and support staff of the practicing team are allowed inside that site at a certain time.

“We’re extremely grateful to all the relevant parties at the Government of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for allowing our Abu Dhabi hosted teams to use this amazing private practice facility.”

The IPL is set to begin from September 19. However, the schedule for the tournament is yet to be announced.

