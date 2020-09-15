Fair play award is an annual cricket award and it is awarded to the team which have the best record of playing as per the rules and playing fair even when they are competing hard.

IPL 2020: How are fair play points calculated? | As the old adage goes: Play hard, but play fair and well, the Indian Premier League has inculcated it to the T. Tempers generally rise when teams slug it out on the field, but then, there need to be boundaries and this when players have to understand that there is a difference between banter and blatant abuse. This IPL 2020 will take place in unprecedented times where games will be played in empty grounds and hence, a lot of focus will be given to the behaviour of the players. This year, the entire tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates – as the BCCI has shifted the tournament owing to the pandemic.

So, have you wondered how points are allocated to the sides and who the adjudicators are? Here we discuss how fair play points are allocated in IPL 2020. For starters, fair play award is an annual cricket award and it is awarded to the team which have the best record of playing as per the rules and playing fair even when they are competing hard. The on-field umpires award the points to the side and there are various parameters which determine how points are awarded:

The detailed split-up of the points awarded by the umpire is in the following way:

Teams which uphold the spirit of the game = 4 points

Teams which respect towards the opposition team = 2 points

Teams which show respect towards the laws and rules of cricket = 2 points

Teams which respect towards the umpires and officials = 2 points

So, when the match ends, the two on-field umpires and the third umpire will report their fair play points to the match referee. And when the tournament ends, the average points for all teams are calculated, the team which has the most points will be declared the winner of the IPL fair play award.

Chennai Super Kings have won it six times, SunRisers Hyderabad won this award twice and Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians have been awarded this once.