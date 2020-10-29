IPL 2020: How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders today in the 49th clash of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the fifth spot in the standings with 12 points. They have won six of 12 matches they have played so far in IPL 2020. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table with eight points. They have also played 12 games till now in this season, out of which they have emerged victorious in eight matches.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Chennai have been mainly eliminated due to inconsistent performance of their players. Apart from Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, no other player has shown consistency. Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson at one point looked promising, but they also failed to made impact in most of the matches. MS Dhoni himself has also not lived up to the expectations. He has hardly stayed on crease for long, barring one or two fixtures.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Kolkata have also not performed up to the expectation in this season. Except Varun Chakravarthy, who has made to India’s T20 squad for Australia tour, no other player has made an impact with the bat or ball as of now. Shubman Gill, who has also been picked up for Australia tour, has not shown consistency. Kolkata’s bowling line-up has, however, got a new strength after the entry of Lockie Ferguson into the side.

As Kolkata will be giving their best to win this game to stay relevant in IPL 2020, cricket fans will be able to enjoy the live-streaming of the CSK vs KKR game on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV.

Those who want to live-stream today’s game on Disney+ Hotstar will have to either watch by VIP or Premium subscription. VIP subscription costs Rs 399 per year. The yearly subscription of Premium can be purchased at Rs 1,499, while the monthly subscription is available at Rs 299.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Took It Away From Us, Says RCB Head Coach Simon Katich

Reliance Jio users can also enjoy IPL 2020 games on Disney+ Hostar through Jio TV. For that, they will have to recharge with plans in which the subscription of Disney+ Hostar is available. These prepaid plans are of Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598 or Rs 777.

How to watch CSK vs KKR match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

Step 1: From Playstore, download Disney+ Hostar or Jio TV

Step 2: Choose from one of the available plans and pay to subscribe

Step 3: Open the app

Step 4: In the sports section, you can enjoy IPL 2020 matches