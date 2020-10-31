IPL 2020: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Delhi Capitals will be taking on Mumbai Indians in the 51th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium today

Know how to watch DC vs MI today's match of IPL 2020 online. Mumbai Indians will look to retain their top position on the IPL points table.

Delhi Capitals will be taking on Mumbai Indians in the 51th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium today. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 3.30 pm. Kieron Pollard-led Mumbai will be trying to retain the top spot in the standings, while Delhi, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, will be playing to improve its chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

DC have lost three matches on the trot. They lost their last match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 88 runs. In this game, their bowlers conceded 219 runs, while their batsmen could only make 131. Delhi’s batting seems to be dependent on a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. Other batters of Delhi have failed to show consistency. In the match against SRH, Dhawan got out early and Iyer also did not perform.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians’ players have shown consistency. When it comes to batting, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have performed in almost every game, barring a few. Besides, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have troubled opposition batsmen as of now in the tournament. Mumbai looks a balanced side.

Mumbai are placed at the top of the IPL 2020 points table with 16 points. They have won eight of the 12 matches they have played so far in IPL 2020. Delhi are standing at the third spot with 14 points. They have emerged victorious in seven of the 12 games.

As the clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is going to be interesting, you can enjoy the match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV.

If a person wants to live-stream the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match, he can purchase any one of two subscription plans of Disney+ Hotstar. The VIP subscription costs Rs 399 per year. There are two options in the Premium subscription - Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Reliance Jio users can also watch today’s fixture on Disney+ Hotsar. For that, they are just required to download Jio TV on their smartphone and recharge with plans that offer the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Jio users can buy one of these following plans to enjoy the match: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598 and Rs 777.

How to live-stream Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians game on Disney+ Hostar or Jio TV

Step 1: Download the app of Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV from the PlayStore

Step 2: Buy subscription plan

Step 3: Go to the sports section

Step 4: Click on Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live

Step 5: You can see the match