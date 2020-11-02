IPL 2020: How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today's match of IPL 2020 online. Both teams will compete to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will battle it out for a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs on Monday at 07:30 pm IST in Abu Dhabi.

The winner will end up on the second position in the league stage, making them eligible for the first Qualifier match against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand the loser might be out of the tournament if the margin of defeat is too much. KKR and SRH are also vying for a spot in the playoffs and it will all come down to differences in run-rates.

Both DC and RCB have spent most part of the season in the top half of the table, but lately, their performances have dipped significantly. While RCB has lost its last three consecutive matches, DC has lost four games in a row. One of the losing streaks is going to end here.

In their previous encounter in the tournament, DC had defeated RCB by a huge margin of 59 runs owing to the economical bowling of Axar Patel and a superb spell of Kagiso Rabada who picked four wickets. This time Virat Kohli will surely come better prepared to face their opponents.

How to livestream Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All matches of the IPL 2020 will be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can subscribe to one of the following plans:

1. Disney+ Hotstar Premium: This comes for Rs 299 per month and Rs 1499 per year.

2. Disney+ Hotstar VIP: This is priced at Rs 399 per year.

You can also get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select plans of Reliance Jio prepaid including Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Steps to watch IPl 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Reliance Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Jio TV app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Go to the Sports segment on the app and select the IPL DC vs RCB match from the list of programmes. You will be redirected to the Play Store or App Store page to download Disney+ Hotstar. Download the app

Step 3: Recharge your Jio account using any one of the plans mentioned above to get complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Step 4: Sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website using your Jio number and OTP

Step 5: Enjoy the IPL 2020 DC vs RCB match