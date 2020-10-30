IPL 2020: How to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals today's match of IPL 2020 online. Rajasthan Royals will look for the fourth position on the IPL points table.

Following a dramatic turn of events, Kings XI Punjab have reached the fourth spot on the points table and will look to breach the top two here. The KL Rahul-led side have won five matches in a row to jump from a win-loss record of 1-6 to 6-6. But the competition is getting tougher as the group phase is nearing its end. Rajasthan Royals are one of the teams that is vying to make the playoffs, although their road to the final four is tougher than that of KXIP.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

In their last match, RR showed what they can do on a good day even facing the best, when they posted a telling victory by 8 wickets over MI. They need more such performances to get where they want to be. KXIP vs RR will be played at 07:30pm IST on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

How to livestream Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All the matches of IPL 2020 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming service provider offers two plans for users - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium service is available for Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year. While the VIP package comes at a price of Rs 399 per year.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Fans can also watch IPL livestream matches through select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The various plans are Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Steps to watch IPl 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Jio TV from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Go to the Live Sports section on the app and click on the live IPL match. You will be redirected to the App Store or Google Play Store page to download Disney+ Hotstar.

Step 3: Recharge your Jio prepaid account using one of the plans listed above for Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Step 3: Use your mobile number and OTP to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website