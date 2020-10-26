IPL 2020: How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch KKR vs KXIP today's match of IPL 2020 online. Kings XI Punjab will look for fourth position on IPL points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the fourth spot on the IPL 2020 points table with 12 points. Eoin Morgan led-KKR have played 11 games and out of which, they have won six matches. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab, under the leadership of KL Rahul, are at the fifth position in the standings. KXIP have emerged victorious in five of the 11 matches they have played as of now in IPL 2020.

Both the teams will be trying their best in the upcoming game to stay relevant in the tournament. Kings XI Punjab must not lose this game if they want to maintain a chance to enter the next stage of IPL 2020. They lost six of their first seven games in IPL 2020, but then they have outperformed their opponents in their last four matches. After the entry of Chris Gayle into the squad, Punjab have emerged as a stronger team and Kolkata will have to put up a good performance to get better of them.

When seen in comparison, KXIP are more balanced side than KKR. No player of KKR has shown consistency, while a few players of KXIP like Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Shami have delivered in almost every game, barring one or two matches. Kolkata need to improve their batting as their line-up completely collapsed in a few games. Recently, in a match against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders just scored 84 runs at the loss of eight wickets. RCB comfortably defeated them by eight wickets.

As KKR vs KXIP is going to be an interesting fixture, here is how you can live-stream it on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Disney+ Hotstar offers two subscription options – VIP and Premium. VIP can be purchased at Rs 399 per year, while Premium can be bought at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

There is another way of subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar. Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom service provider, offers a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid plans. People can buy Jio plans of Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598 and Rs 777, if they want to subscribe Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

How to watch KKR vs KXIP game on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Step 1: Download the app

Step 2: Register on it

Step 3: Buy plan of your choice

Step 4: Go to sports section

Step 5: Enjoy match on either Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV