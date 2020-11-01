IPL 2020: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals today's match of IPL 2020 online. Both teams will compete to take the fourth spot on the IPL points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will face off in a must win battle which will decide their fate in the ongoing IPL 2020. The team that wins will stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs, while the loser will say goodbye to the tournament. The two teams, RR and KKR are currently placed at the fifth and sixth positions respectively, with both having won six of their thirteen matches. RR has a better run-rate owing to its last two wins with huge margins. In contrast, KKR has lost its last two matches against KXIP and CSK.

The last time the two met earlier in the series, KKR posted an emphatic win by 37 runs over RR. They will attempt to do it again. RR, which now has Ben Stokes unlike the last time, will want payback. Given the form they are in, they look slightly stronger than KKR at this point. But nothing is certain in cricket. What’s certain is that it is going to be a blockbuster match with both teams leaving everything on the ground at Dubai.

How to livestream Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All the matches of IPL 2020 will be streamed live in India on the Disney+ Hotstar. Users can subscribe to either of the two plans listed below:

Disney+ Hotstar Premium: This is priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar VIP: This comes for Rs 399 per year.

Users can also stream IPL matches through select Reliance Jio prepaid plans which provide a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The various plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Steps to watch IPl 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Reliance Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Jio TV from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Go to the Sports section on the app and select the IPL match from the list of programmes. You will be redirected to the App Store or Play Store page to download Disney+ Hotstar.

Step 3: Recharge your Jio prepaid account using one of the plans listed above to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Step 4: Use your mobile number and OTP to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website

Step 5: Enjoy the IPL 2020 match