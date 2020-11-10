-IPL 2020: How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Final match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Final match of IPL 2020 online. Both teams will fight for the championship.

After nearly two months, the day has arrived when the IPL 2020 champion will be crowned. The final match will feature two teams that consistently remained at the top for most of the tournament – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. MI will go for a fifth title, improving their own record tally of four, while it will be a first for DC if they win.

The two teams have faced each other thrice in the tournament and on each occasion it was the MI who emerged victorious. They are certainly the favourite here. But it will be all for nothing if they could not do it one more time. In cricket, nothing is certain till the tall ball and DC will leave everything on the field as they attempt to beat the odds.

Apart from the championship, there are many more things on the line here. Shikhar Dhawan will go for the Orange cap here as he needs 68 runs to surpass KL Rahul’s total of 670 runs. The fight for the purple cap is even more interesting. In the last two matches, the cap has exchanged hands twice, from Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah and then back to Rabada after he picked four wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier match. With 29 wickets, Rabada has a two-wicket lead over Bumrah, who will not let him keep the cap easily.

The match will be played in Dubai, where DC has lost four consecutive matches now including two against MI. It will be quite a challenge for them to overcome the conditions. Given the magnitude of the occasion, both teams would carry some nerves into the match. Fans would hope for a blockbuster here, unlike their previous two meetings, which were largely one-sided.

How to live stream Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming service provider offers two subscription plans for users - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium service comes at a price of Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also watch the IPL FInal live through select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Steps to watch IPl 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Jio TV from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Go to the Sports section on the app and click on the MI vs DC live IPL Final match. You will be redirected to the App Store or Google Play Store page to download Disney+ Hotstar. Download the app

Step 3: Recharge your Jio prepaid account using one of the plans listed above for Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Step 4: Use your mobile number and OTP to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website

Step 5: Enjoy MI vs DC IPL Final match