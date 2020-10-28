IPL 2020: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today's match of IPL 2020 online. Royal Challengers Bangalore will try to claim the top position in IPL points table.

In a clash of titans, the top two teams of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, will face off in the 48th match which will be played at 07:30 pm IST today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams have won seven out of eleven games they have played. MI have a slight edge in terms of run-rate and that make them the top team. But that can change after this match.

The last time the two met in the earlier stages of the tournament, the innings ended in a tie after both teams scored 201 runs in 20 overs. It was RCB that stole the victory in the Super Over. MI now have a chance to avenge that heart-breaking loss.

Both the teams are coming into this match following losses in their previous games, and that too at the hands of two of the weakest teams. While RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets, MI also lost to Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. Both will look to bounce back strong and bring their best in the upcoming match.

RCB captain Virat Kohli, who had not been the best of starts this season, has found his footing and is now the top scorer for his side. He is well supported by AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal who have played key roles in several matches. Chris Morris has been a great addition to their side. For MI, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan are the most successful with the bat. They also have some of the best bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. In all likelihood, this is going to be a blockbuster match.

How to livestream Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All the matches of IPL 2020 will be streamed live in India on the Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming service provider offers two plans for users:

Disney+ Hotstar Premium: This comes at a price of Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar VIP: This is the cheaper option at Rs 399 per year.

Users can also stream IPL matches through select Reliance Jio prepaid plans which provide a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The various plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Steps to watch IPl 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Jio TV from App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Go to the Live Sports section on Jio TV and click on the IPL match. You will be redirected to the App Store or Google Play Store page to download Disney+ Hotstar. Download the app.

Step 3: Recharge your Jio prepaid account using any of the plans mentioned above for Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Step 3: Use your mobile number and OTP to login to Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Enjoy watching!