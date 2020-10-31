IPL 2020: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore are going head to head with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd clash of IPL 2020. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and it will commence at 7.30 pm.

Know how to watch RCB vs SRH today's match of IPL 2020 online. Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for the sixth position on the IPL points table | Royal Challengers Bangalore are going head to head with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd clash of IPL 2020. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and it will commence at 7.30 pm.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the seventh spot on the IPL 2020 points table with 10 points, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the second position with 14 points. SRH have won five of the 12 games they have played so far in this season, while RCB have emerged victorious in seven of their 12 matches.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers will be looking to retain their postion in the standings or move up on the points table. They have impressed cricket fans with their performance in their season. Despite being a strong side, RCB have not won a single IPL trophy. However, looking at their performance in this season, RCB fans hope that their favourite team stands a chance to become champions this time. Many players of RCB like Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Chris Morris are in good form. These players make RCB a balanced side.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s players have not shown consistency in this season. Their key players like David Warner, the skipper of SRH, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow have performed in a few games. Rashid Khan, the ace spinner of SRH, is the only player in their side who has lived up to the expectation. SRH need to win this game against RCB at any cost to stay relevant. In the previous match against Delhi Capitals they took the right decision of including Wriddhiman Saha in place of Bairstow. The decision yielded result as Saha scored 87, powering his team to victory.

As it’s a do or die game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, cricket fans can enjoy this match on Disney+ Hostar or Jio TV.

All matches of IPL 2020 are being live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Those who want to watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fixture can buy either VIP or Premium subscription of Hotstar.

The VIP subscription can be purchased by paying Rs 399 per year, while the Premium subscription costs Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Jio TV users can also live-stream the IPL 2020 matches as some prepaid plans of Jio offer Disney+ Hostar subscription. Those who want to watch IPL 2020 can recharge with one of the following plans: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598 and Rs 777.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Disney+ Hostar or Jio TV

Step 1: Go to Playstore and write Jio TV or Disney+ Hostar in the search box

Step 2: Download the app

Step 3: Open the app and register

Step 4: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 5: Enjoy the match on the app