IPL 2020: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch SRH vs DC today's match of IPL 2020 online. Delhi Capitals will look for top position on the IPL points table

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals are going to face each other in the 47th match of IPL 2020 today at Dubai International Stadium. David Warner led-SRH are placed at the seventh spot on the points table with eight points. They are already on the verge of elimination from this season of IPL. Hyderabad have played 11 games as of now and out of which, they have emerged victorious in only four.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, have had a good tournament so far. They are at the second position in the standings with 14 points. DC have won seven out of 11 games they have played till now in IPL 2020. Their entry into the next stage of the tournament is almost sure.

Delhi Capitals will be trying to gain momentum before playing their two remaining games in this stage. DC lost their previous two matches. In their next two games, they will be locking horns with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to perform consistently. In some games, there bowlers performed, while in other only a few batsmen delivered. Warner has also not made much impact with his batting in this season. Besides him, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow have not shown consistency. The troubles for SRH increased after Bhuvneshwar Kumar got injured and had to withdraw from the tournament.

This will be the second time when the two sides will be taking on each other in IPL 2020. In their previous clash, SRH beat DC by 15 runs. It is to be seen if SRH will be able to defeat DC again.

This year, IPL 2020 is taking place in the absence of cricket fans in stadiums. So, they can only enjoy matches on TV or OTT platforms.

IPL 2020 can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and for which you have to buy either a VIP or Premium subscription. The VIP subscription can be purchased by paying Rs 399 per year. On the other hand, the Premium subscription costs Rs 299 for one month and Rs 1,499 for a year.

Jio TV users can also enjoy all the matches of IPL 2020 as there are select prepaid plans of Reliance Jio which offers a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Those who want to get the complimentary subscription of Hotstar can recharge with any of these following plans: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598 and Rs 777.

How to livestream SRH vs DC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

Step 1: Go to the playstore and download the app

Step 2: Open it and fill required credentials to register

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan for watching IPL 2020

Step 4: In the sports section, you will get option to see live IPL matches or highlights of previous IPL games