IPL 2020: How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians today's match of IPL 2020 online. SRH will fight to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will fight against the toughest team of the IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians, for a place in the playoffs. This is the last game in the league stage of the tournament and is a must-win game for SRH. The fate of Kolkata Knight Riders hangs in balance as a win for SRH would mean they are out of contention.

If SRH win here, they will have the same points as that of KKR, which is 14 and since they have a substantially better run rate, they will pass through. RCB, which also have 14 points, are already ahead of KKR in terms of run rate.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Meanwhile, MI have nothing much to worry about here as they have already finished at the top and the result of this match would have no impact on its position. They would still want to end this phase with yet another victory, which will consolidate their contention for the title.

In their last encounter, MI posted a comprehensive victory by 34 runs over SRH. It will not be an easy task for SRH to reverse that but given the position they are in, the David Warner-led team would give everything to win this.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

How to livestream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All matches of the IPL 2020 can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The streaming service provider offers two plans namely Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium subscription costs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year. The VIP subscription is the cheaper option which comes for Rs 399 per year.

In addition to this, you can get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Also Read: Shane Watson Confirms Retirement from All Forms of Cricket, Posts Emotional Video

Steps to watch IPl 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Reliance Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Jio TV app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Go to the Sports segment on the app and select the IPL SRH vs MI match from the list of programmes

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Play Store or App Store page of Disney+ Hotstar. Download the app

Step 3: Recharge your Jio account using one of the plans listed above to get complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Step 4: Sign in to Disney+ Hotstar website or app through your Jio number and OTP

Step 5: Enjoy the IPL 2020 SRH vs MI match