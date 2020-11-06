IPL 2020: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today's match of IPL 2020 online. Both teams will fight for survival as the loser will be eliminated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will battle each other for survival in the Eliminator match of the IPL 2020.

SRH were the last to qualify for the playoffs but they did it in style, defeating the Mumbai Indians juggernaut and replacing RCB in the third position. They are on a hot streak, winning their last three matches. On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led RCB has now lost four games in a row. They only reached here on the back of their brilliance in the early stages of the tournament.

The two have split one win each in the league phase. In their first meeting this season, RCBB defeated SRH by 10 runs in a closely contested match. However in their next meeting, SRH thrashed RCB by five wickets in just 14.1 overs to exact revenge.

But it does not matter how the two teams got here or how many points they earned in the league phase. All that matters is today’s game as the winner will reach the second qualifier where they will face Delhi Capitals and the loser will be eliminated. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 07:30 pm IST.

How to livestream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All the matches of IPL 2020 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming service provider offers two plans for users - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium service comes at a price of Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also watch IPL matches live through select Reliance Jio prepaid plans which provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Steps to watch IPl 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Jio TV from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Go to the Sports section on the app and click on the SRH vs RCB live IPL match. You will be redirected to the App Store or Google Play Store page to download Disney+ Hotstar. Download the app

Step 3: Recharge your Jio prepaid account using one of the plans listed above for Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Step 4: Use your mobile number and OTP to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website

Step 5: Enjoy SRH vs RCB IPL Eliminator match