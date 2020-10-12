IPL 2020: How Washington Sundar Has Played a Key Role in RCB's Success Thus Far

He plays under the shadow of the more famous leg-spinner in the team but has held his own in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Although Yuzvendra Chahal is the more famous name in the RCB XI and also their highest wicket-taker in the tournament, it is the off-spinner, Washington Sundar, who by choking the batsmen and restricting the flow of runs in the powerplay and in the middle overs, has played an equally significant part in his team’s success so far in the competition.

Sundar has a stunning economy rate of 4.88 in IPL 2020 – the best for any bowler of any team so far in the tournament – even lower than the spin wizard, Rashid Khan!

The off-spinner has bowled 18 overs in 6 matches and conceded just 88 runs. Just for perspective, Chahal has an economy rate of 7.78 – that is how brilliantly restrictive Sundar has been in the competition.

Sundar has bowled 43 dot balls of a total 108 in IPL 2020, ie, almost 40% of the deliveries he has bowled have not been scored off – that is an astonishing statistic!

0-13 in 2 overs even as other RCB bowlers were smacked around in Dubai as KXIP posted a massive 206, 1-12 in 4 overs (wicket of Rohit Sharma) conceding just 7 runs off his 3 overs bowled within the powerplay against Mumbai Indians – again in a high scoring encounter which saw both the teams score in excess of 200, 0-20 in 4 overs (including 12 runs off 2 overs in the powerplay against the likes of Buttler, Steven Smith and Uthappa) against the Royals in Abu Dhabi, 0-20 in 4 overs (including three overs for 17 runs in the powerplay against the likes of Dhawan and Shaw) against the Capitals in Dubai and last but not the least 2-16 in 3 overs against CSK in Dubai (which included 2 overs in the powerplay for just 11 runs and the massive wickets of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis – derailing the chase of the opposition at the very start) – it has been a splendid and gutsy effort from Sundar in the tournament.

What has been special about Sundar’s performance in this years’ edition is the fact that he has bowled a majority of his overs when the field has been in within the powerplay. To then keep a tight leash on the opposition batsmen, squeeze the flow of runs and also chip in with crucial wickets requires phenomenal skill, ability and courage – and that is what Sundar has displayed in IPL 2020.

A number of other spinners have also been very restrictive in the tournament but they have bowled a number of their overs in the middle stage of the innings with the field spread out – that is not the case with Sundar.

While a lot of other big names have taken all the credit and been in the limelight, Sundar has quietly but effectively gone about his business, match after match, maintaining great discipline, line and length and kept a tight leash on the opposition batsmen bowing a number of dot balls and hardly any boundary balls for RCB.

The pressure he has created up front by stifling the batsmen from one end has benefitted the bowlers from the other end.

His phenomenal restrictive bowling prowess has played a huge part in RCB winning 4 of their first 6 matches and being among the top 4 in the points table.