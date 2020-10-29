- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuMatch Ended172/5(20.0) RR 8.6
IPL 2020: I Can't Fault Any Bowlers -- Eoin Morgan After Loss to CSK
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan on Thursday said that he couldn't fault any of his bowlers for their performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. KKR lost the match by six wickets that left them in fifth place with just one game left to play.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 29, 2020, 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan on Thursday said that he couldn't fault any of his bowlers for their performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. KKR lost the match by six wickets that left them in fifth place with just one game left to play.
KKR were brought back into the game in the middle overs by Sunil Narine, who starved CSK batsmen for runs and Varun Chakravarthy, who dismissed opener Shane Watson and captain MS Dhoni. Even Pat Cummins removed dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad. "One world class spinner, and the other on the cusp of playing for India. They're fantastic spinners. I can't fault any bowlers," said Morgan after the match.
CSK needed 10 runs to win off the last over which was bowled by 20-year-old Kamlesh Nagarkoti. He conceded just three runs off his first four balls before Ravindra Jadeja hit consecutive sixes off the last two to take the game, both pulls over mid wicket, under pressure. "Nagarkoti probably didn't have enough runs to defend, would have liked 16-17. He's a young guy, he'll take it on the chin and move on," said Morgan.
"We probably played a bit well there. Probably on the wrong side of the loss with the toss. Our bowlers gave it everything, but the skills were a bit off. We'll have to move on quickly," he said.
